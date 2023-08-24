TJ Chumps collabs with Warped Wing, Buckeye Vodka at Kettering restaurant

TJ Chumps is continuing to celebrate the launch of its newest restaurant in Kettering at 1222 E. Stroop Road by collaborating with Warped Wing and Buckeye Vodka.

Warped Wing will partially take over the restaurant’s taps from Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27 with four beers including Ohio Is For Lovers IPA, Lagerstadt, 10 Ton Black Lager and RadioVision.

The following weekend, Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3, Buckeye Vodka will feature pints of Buckeye Vodka based cocktails including the Buckeye Long Island, Buckeye Bloody Mary, Buckeye Hawaiian Tea and Buckeye Blue Island among others.

“Any purchase of these drinks will also come with a limited pint glass that customers can take home with them, while supplies last,” stated a TJ Chumps press release.

The Kettering restaurant officially opened its doors to the public Aug. 7. This is TJ Chumps fifth restaurant location in the Dayton area.

“We are enthusiastic about the prospects of this new location’s success and eagerly look forward to exploring potential future opportunities in Kettering,” said operating partner Mike Leigh.

TJ Chumps, founded by Jim Dunn and Terry Brill in 2002, has become a go-to spot for lovers of ribs, salmon, burgers, wings, flatbread pizza and beer over the past two decades.

The restaurant has locations at 12 E. Linden Avenue in Miamisburg, 559 S. Main Street in Englewood, 1100 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn and 7050 Executive Boulevard in Huber Heights.

The Kettering restaurant, open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, offers dine-in, delivery, carryout and catering services. For more information, visit www.tjchumps.com or call the Kettering location at 937-723-7037.