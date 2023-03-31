TJ Chumps to open fifth restaurant in Dayton area

Dunn said he wished they would have opened a restaurant in Kettering sooner because its Dayton’s biggest suburb and the only place they don’t have a store, but unfortunately the previous deal fell through.

The Kettering restaurant will be TJ Chump’s smallest location, Dunn noted.

“We are planning on doing a lot of delivery out of there and if things go well eventually we will look for a place to put a bigger footprint,” Dunn said. “We’re looking forward to finally getting into Kettering.”

TJ Chumps could open in Kettering around June, Dunn said.

The restaurant has locations at 12 E. Linden Avenue in Miamisburg, 559 S. Main Street in Englewood, 1100 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn and 7050 Executive Boulevard in Huber Heights.