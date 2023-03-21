TODAY: DCDC artistic director at White House to attend National Medal of Arts ceremony

DCDC was one of the five dance organizations that founded IABD. The group was officially formalized at its 1991 conference hosted in Dayton by DCDC. Blunden-Diggs serves on the IABD executive board.

The National Medal of Arts is the highest award given to artists and arts patrons by the federal government. It is awarded by the president of the United States to individuals or groups who are deserving of special recognition by reason of their outstanding contributions to the excellence, growth, support, and availability of the arts in the United States.