TODAY: Family-owned Indian restaurant opens in downtown Dayton

“We’ve always been in the restaurant industry,” Deepika said. “We didn’t plan on this. He (Jay) went to school for physical therapy and I’m a teacher, but both of our family backgrounds are restaurant business.”

“Food and family go together,” Deepika added.

Explore Derby Day Wiener Dog Race is back in the Oregon District

Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine will feature a variety of authentic Indian dishes and fan-favorites. This includes their most-popular dishes, chicken tika masala and chicken curry, Deepika explained. Their most authentic food, featuring a blend of onion, garlic, tomato, ginger and other authentic spices, will be listed under Chef Specials on the menu.

“We have the buffet, so we can educate people,” Deepika said. “We’re aware it’s going to be new to a lot of people.”

The restaurant will feature a lunch buffet for $13.99. Customers can order off the main menu anytime during the day.

Combined Shape Caption Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine is located across the street from Day Air Ballpark at 217 N. Patterson Blvd. The restaurant joins a row of eateries including Winans Chocolates + Coffees and Flyboys Deli. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones Combined Shape Caption Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine is located across the street from Day Air Ballpark at 217 N. Patterson Blvd. The restaurant joins a row of eateries including Winans Chocolates + Coffees and Flyboys Deli. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Deepika said Jay and A.J. knew right away that this location in downtown Dayton was a perfect spot for their new restaurant.

“They walked into this place and within 15 minutes, they knew that this was the other spot,” Deepika said.

The people of downtown Dayton have been very welcoming to the new restaurant owners.

“We’re so grateful to be in a place where it’s never felt out of place – it feels like home,” Deepika said.

Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine will hold a grand opening once they obtain a liquor license, Deepika said.

“This is going to be a place where you just get to come, relax, eat some good food and have a good time,” she added.

Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner, Friday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner, Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s website or call 937-985-9420.