dayton logo
X

TODAY: IHOP offering 58-cent pancakes for its anniversary celebration

Today only, July 13, IHOP customers can join the annual anniversary celebration with a 58-cent short stack of buttermilk pancakes. The deal is only valid for dine-in customers. (Photo: Business Wire)
Today only, July 13, IHOP customers can join the annual anniversary celebration with a 58-cent short stack of buttermilk pancakes. The deal is only valid for dine-in customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

What to Know | 1 hour ago
By Sarah Franks

It’s a great day to be a pancake lover.

Today only, July 13, IHOP customers can join the annual anniversary celebration with a 58-cent short stack of buttermilk pancakes. The deal is only valid for dine-in customers until 7 p.m.

IHOP, founded in 1958, has celebrated its anniversary for years with a day of discounted hotcakes, but paused the promotion last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ExploreFEB. 2020: IHOP returns to Dayton with new Miller Lane location; more on the way

Dayton’s IHOP is located at 6930 Miller Lane in Butler Twp.

The Miller Lane restaurant opened early in 2020, one year after three Dayton-area IHOP restaurants shut down abruptly and were padlocked.

The new IHOP’s franchise owner-operator has no connection to the franchisee who operated the three IHOP restaurants in Beavercreek, Huber Heights and Springfield which shut down unexpectedly in January 2019.

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top