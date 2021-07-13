TODAY: IHOP offering 58-cent pancakes for its anniversary celebration

It’s a great day to be a pancake lover.
Today only, July 13, IHOP customers can join the annual anniversary celebration with a 58-cent short stack of buttermilk pancakes. The deal is only valid for dine-in customers until 7 p.m.
IHOP, founded in 1958, has celebrated its anniversary for years with a day of discounted hotcakes, but paused the promotion last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dayton’s IHOP is located at 6930 Miller Lane in Butler Twp.
The Miller Lane restaurant opened early in 2020, one year after three Dayton-area IHOP restaurants shut down abruptly and were padlocked.
The new IHOP’s franchise owner-operator has no connection to the franchisee who operated the three IHOP restaurants in Beavercreek, Huber Heights and Springfield which shut down unexpectedly in January 2019.