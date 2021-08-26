dayton logo
TONIGHT: Local Journalism Lab initiative holding free, online info session

The Journalism Lab, an initiative of Re-Imagining America: Dayton, Ohio, is “currently seeking Dayton area residents – ‘citizen correspondents’ – who are passionate about learning core journalism skills in any/all four fields: written, audio/podcast, video and photography,” according to a Journalism Lab release.
By Sarah Franks
2 hours ago

An initiative to equip Dayton area residents with journalism skills is hosting a free information session tonight ahead of a series of virtual “Bureau” meetings.

The Journalism Lab, an initiative of Re-Imagining America: Dayton, Ohio, is “currently seeking Dayton area residents – ‘citizen correspondents’ – who are passionate about learning core journalism skills in any/all four fields: written, audio/podcast, video and photography,” according to a Journalism Lab release.

An online information session is taking place tonight, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. To register for the information session tonight, visit us02web.zoom.us.

The information session will cover what will take place during weekly “Bureau meetings” that are set to begin Thursday, Sept. 2. Bureau meetings will happen Thursdays from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

During the 90-minute gatherings, participants will “develop story ideas under the guidance of a team of experienced reporters, share contacts, talk about matching stories with media outlets and occasionally hear from guest speakers,” according to the release.

The Journalism Lab organizers said the weekly meetings are intended to be informal, relaxed and a great way to meet people with similar interests in the community. No prior journalism experience is required to attend.

“The Journalism Lab bureau gave me tools and training to help me recognize a good story idea, sell that idea to an editor, and turn it into a publishable piece,” said Kari Carter, a Journalism Lab citizen correspondent.

The Journalism Lab has been recently associated with a variety of publications including the Dayton Daily News.

