Tony Award nominations embrace work of Wright State grads

Joey Monda, producer and owner of Sing Out Louise! Productions, is nominated as producer of “A Strange Loop,” Michael R. Jackson’s groundbreaking, Pulitzer Prize-winning portrait of contemporary Black queerness. “A Strange Loop” leads the pack with 11 nominations.

Monda, a Youngstown native and 2012 WSU musical theatre alum, is a two-time Tony winner having produced 2019 Best Musical winner “Hadestown” and 2020 Best Play winner “The Inheritance.” He was also Tony-nominated as producer of 2020 Best Play contender “Slave Play.”