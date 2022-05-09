dayton logo
X

Tony Award nominations embrace work of Wright State grads

Two-time Tony Award winner Joey Monda with Joe Deer, Chair of Wright State University's Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Two-time Tony Award winner Joey Monda with Joe Deer, Chair of Wright State University's Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures. CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By
1 hour ago

The nominations for the 75th annual Tony Awards, announced today and honoring Broadway excellence during the 2021-2022 season, contain two Wright State University connections in the coveted race for Best Musical.

Joey Monda, producer and owner of Sing Out Louise! Productions, is nominated as producer of “A Strange Loop,” Michael R. Jackson’s groundbreaking, Pulitzer Prize-winning portrait of contemporary Black queerness. “A Strange Loop” leads the pack with 11 nominations.

Monda, a Youngstown native and 2012 WSU musical theatre alum, is a two-time Tony winner having produced 2019 Best Musical winner “Hadestown” and 2020 Best Play winner “The Inheritance.” He was also Tony-nominated as producer of 2020 Best Play contender “Slave Play.”

“It is so thrilling on a number of levels, including L Morgan Lee being the first openly trans person to ever be nominated,” said Monda.

ExploreHuman Race presents farewell gala honoring artistic director

Dayton native Law Dunford, a 2015 WSU acting alum, covered multiple roles as an understudy and swing performer in the critically acclaimed Bob Dylan jukebox musical “Girl From the North Country,” which received seven nominations. Dunford, currently in the MFA acting program at the Yale School of Drama, also appeared on Broadway in “Waitress.” He was collectively nominated for a Grammy Award this year as a member of the Broadway cast of “Girl From the North Country,” nominated for Best Musical Theater Album.

caption arrowCaption
Wright State University graduate Law Dunford is a member of the original Broadway cast of "The Girl from the North Country," Grammy-nominated for Best Musical Theater Album. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Wright State University graduate Law Dunford is a member of the original Broadway cast of "The Girl from the North Country," Grammy-nominated for Best Musical Theater Album. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Wright State University graduate Law Dunford is a member of the original Broadway cast of "The Girl from the North Country," Grammy-nominated for Best Musical Theater Album. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The 75th annual Tony Awards, hosted by recently minted Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (”West Side Story”), will air live Sunday, June 12 from New York City’s legendary Radio City Music Hall on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. Exclusive content will be aired on Paramount+ beginning at 7 p.m.

caption arrowCaption
This image released by Polk & Co. shows, from left, James Jackson Jr., Jason Veasey, Michael Lyles, Jaquel Spivey, L Morgan Lee, Andrew Morrison and Antwayn Hopper during a performance of "A Strange Loop" in New York. (Marc J. Franklin/Polk & Co. via AP)

Credit: Marc J. Franklin

This image released by Polk & Co. shows, from left, James Jackson Jr., Jason Veasey, Michael Lyles, Jaquel Spivey, L Morgan Lee, Andrew Morrison and Antwayn Hopper during a performance of "A Strange Loop" in New York. (Marc J. Franklin/Polk & Co. via AP)

Credit: Marc J. Franklin

caption arrowCaption
This image released by Polk & Co. shows, from left, James Jackson Jr., Jason Veasey, Michael Lyles, Jaquel Spivey, L Morgan Lee, Andrew Morrison and Antwayn Hopper during a performance of "A Strange Loop" in New York. (Marc J. Franklin/Polk & Co. via AP)

Credit: Marc J. Franklin

Credit: Marc J. Franklin

For more information or a complete list of this year’s Tony nominees, visit tonyawards.com.

In Other News
1
PHOTOS: Did we spot you at the Derby Day Wiener Dog Race in The Oregon...
2
Heart Mercantile opens, expands in new Oregon District location
3
Springfield Wendy’s reopens Monday after 3-month renovation
4
Jubie’s Creamery opening second location this week
5
Tipp City cafe makes top 10 list of best restaurants in...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top