10 great things to do in Dayton this week

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, March 1

Where: Various locations throughout downtown Dayton

Details: A variety of dining, shopping and entertainment deals are in store at this monthly art hop that also features live entertainment and arts demonstrations.

Cost: Free

More info: downtowndayton.org

Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS

2. “Shipwrecked! An Entertainment”

When: Through March 10; 8 p.m. March 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9; 2 p.m. March 3, 9 and 10; and 7 p.m. March 6

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Veteran regional actor Bruce Cromer solidly leads the Human Race Theatre Company’s enjoyably lighthearted production of Donald Margulies’ comedy, playfully directed by Greg Hellems. Commanding the stage with energetic ease and displaying an inherent knack for physical comedy and mastery of language, Cromer thoroughly engages as spirited adventurer Louis de Rougemont, whose boastful tall tales are savored and ridiculed in Victorian England. Shonita Joshi and Andrew Ian Adams also fuel the narrative by effectively portraying over 30 characters (Adams is an expressive gem as Louis’ faithful canine companion). Joshi and Adams provide ample support even when the play shifts to an awkward, tone-deaf exploration of the Aborigines. Nonetheless, this family-friendly outing is a wonderfully vigorous showcase for Cromer, whose expertly whimsical interpretation of the final, beautifully imaginative scene solidifies his legendary artistry.

Cost: $10-$53. In addition, there two sections of $20 seats available at any time through the box office, and there are ten $10 rush seats available 90 minutes before any performance.

More info: 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org

3. DPAA Chamber Concert

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3

Where: Dayton Art Institute, Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents “Chamber Music: Sibelius and Grieg,” the first chamber concert of the season. The program features pieces by a pair of Scandinavian composers, “Quartet in D Minor, Op 56 Voces Intimae” by Jean Sibelius and Edvard Grieg’s “Quartet in G Minor, Op 27.” (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $30 adults, $15 students

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

4. “Perfect Days”

When: Through March 7; 1:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m. Fri-Sun; 3:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. Mon-Thurs

Where: Neon Movies, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: An Oscar nominee for Best International Feature Film, this Japanese tale concerns Hirayama, who is “content with his life as a toilet cleaner in Tokyo. Outside of his structured routine he cherishes music on cassette tapes, books, and taking photos of trees. Through unexpected encounters, he reflects on finding beauty in the world.”

Cost: $6.50-$10.50

More info: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

5. The Contemporary Dayton’s 30th Open Members Exhibition

When: Through April 5; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturdays

Where: The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: The Co’s popular exhibition — back for the first time since 2020 — is a community-wide celebration of 112 local and Ohio artists. “The Members Show” provokes a dialogue that transcends geographical boundaries. This cross-pollination of ideas enriches the artistic discourse and positions local artists as vital contributors to the global artistic landscape.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-224-3822 or codayton.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

6. Abertooth Lincoln

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, March 2

Where: Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since progressive-punk rockers Abertooth Lincoln released its debut album, “Osteoferocious.” The EP, “Selling the Urban Ideal,” followed in 2017. The Dayton band’s latest album, “Algorithms Ate My Neighbors,” was released in May 2023 by Riot Records. Abertooth Lincoln will be joined at Blind Bob’s by Cult Fiend, the Remote Controls and No Balance. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $10 at the door

More info: 937-938-6405 or blindbobs.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

7. “Fairytales on Ice: Peter Pan”

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy

Details: Take a magical journey with Peter Pan, Wendy, Tinkerbell and all their friends to Neverland. Prepare to be mesmerized by world-class pro champion ice skaters, live singing and cirque artists as they spin through show-stopping sets, bedazzling costumes and enchanting effects.

Cost: $20-$45

More info: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

8. Bach Society of Dayton

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 3

Where: Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, Kettering

Details: Bach Society of Dayton’s 22nd season of choral concerts continues with “Along the Silk Road.” This program features choral music from Asia and the Middle East. Morgan Moss, winner of the society’s 2023 Young Composers Competition, premieres a new piece set to the poetry of 13th century Persian poet Rumi. Singer Latif Bolat, University of Dayton’s World Music Choir, the Javanese Gamelan Ensemble and Bach Society of Dayton Chorus, directed by David Crean and accompanied by R. Alan Kimbrough, will also perform. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $30 adults, $25 active military, $20 students, free children 12 and younger

More info: 937-294-2224 or www.bachsocietyofdayton.org

9. Cyan Tattoo Invitational

When: March 1-3; Noon Friday-Sunday

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton

Details: This tattoo convention will feature more than 150 tattoo artists, vendors, door prizes, contests and awards.

Cost: $18

More info: www.cyantattoo.com

10. Godfathers of Rock and Roll Tribute

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2

Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

Details: This tribute show salutes Jerry Lee Lewis, Sam Cooke, Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley.

Cost: $25-$35

More info: myplazatheatre.com