Treasure Island ‘temporarily closed,’ no longer managed by Dayton restaurant owners

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

General manager Nancy Zechar is working with owner Duane Isaacs to reopen Treasure Island as soon as possible.

The Downses had taken over day-to-day management of the restaurant for nearly six months, but are no longer a part of the operation.

“Our management team moved out, but left the owners an operation as ‘turn key’ as possible for them to continue owning and operating the facility,” chef Dana said.

Treasure Island Supper Club was last open on Saturday, Dec. 16. Zechar was notified that the Downses were no longer managing the restaurant on Monday, Dec. 18.

Zechar said her team needs to come up with a strategy of where to go from here. They also need to work with distributors to get product in.

“Right now I am willing to come back and oversee everything like I did before,” Zechar said. “I care about the employees here. They’re my family. I’m going to do what I can to try to get the doors back open as soon as possible.”

Zechar was an employee at the restaurant for 38 years. In July, when new management took over, she had retired.

Treasure Island Supper Club has been a staple for residents of Moraine, Kettering, Oakwood, Miamisburg, West Carrollton and beyond since 1961.

The restaurant is located at 4250 Chief Woods Lane in Moraine.