Trick-or-treat times for Dayton-area communities

What to Know
By Staff reports
Updated 1 hour ago

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities on Sunday, Oct. 30 or Monday, Oct. 31.

Trick-or-treat schedule 2022

Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community.

We will continue to update this listing as communities share their plans.

Communities, please share your plans with us to add to this list by sending an email to newsroomddn@gmail.com.

BUTLER COUNTY

Fairfield: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Madison Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Middletown: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Monroe: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Oxford: Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Trenton: Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

West Chester Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

CLARK COUNTY

Clark County: Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Bellbrook: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Fairborn: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Xenia: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Yellow Springs: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

MIAMI COUNTY

Covington: Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Piqua: Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Tipp City: Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Troy: Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

West Milton: Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Brookville: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Butler Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Centerville: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Clayton: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Dayton: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Englewood: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Germantown: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Harrison Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Huber Heights: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Kettering: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Miamisburg: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Miami Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Moraine: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Oakwood: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Riverside: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Trotwood: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Vandalia: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Washington Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

West Carrollton: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

PREBLE COUNTY

Eaton: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lewisburg: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

West Alexandria: Monday, Oct. 31, 6:30-8 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

Carlisle: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Clearcreek Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Franklin: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lebanon: Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mason: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Springboro: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Air Force Museum - Troops & Treats

Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB, OH 45433

Free Event

A trunk or treat day with fun and spooky activities for kids of all ages - Troops & Treats at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Austin Landing - Trick or Treat

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Austin Landing,10050 Innovation Drive (150), Dayton, OH 45342

Free Event

Save the date spooksters! Join in for Trunk-or-Treat at Austin Landing, if you dare…

Beavercreek Be Hope - Hallo-FUN-Aweenie

Sunday, Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m.

Be Hope Church, 1850 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432

Free Event

Beavercreek Church of the Nazarene, now Be Hope - Nothing like a cool, crisp, fall evening where laughter is heard everywhere and kids are enjoying fun in a safe setting!

Calumet Center Trunk N’ Treat

Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Calumet Center, 580 Calumet Lane, Dayton, OH 45417

Jefferson Township Trunk n’ Treat at the Calumet Center - Candy, Games, Face Painting, Music, Refreshments, FUN, FUN, FUN

Centerville-Washington Park District - Truck or Treat

Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Oak Grove Park,1790 E. Social Row Road, Centerville, OH 45458

Free Event

Check out big vehicles from around town! Business participants will provide a variety of giveaways such as candy, stickers and more!

Dayton Fall Harvest Festival 2022 Drive-Thru

Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Kettering Field, 444 N Bend Blvd, Dayton, OH 45404

Free Event

The City of Dayton Halloween Fall Harvest Festival drive-thru event at Kettering Field - Oct. 31, 2022 6-8 pm

Dayton Mall Trick-or-Treat

Sunday, Oct. 30, 12-2 p.m.

Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459

Meet in Center Court, grab a bag from the Dayton Mall and go store-to-store Trick-or-Treating.

Moraine - Boo Bash

Saturday, Oct. 15, 4-8 p.m.

Payne Recreation Center, 3800 Main St., Moraine, OH 45439

A Free Family Fun Event at the Payne Recreation Center in Moraine with Kids Zone, Indoor Trick or Treat and more.

