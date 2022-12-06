BreakingNews
Troy driving range featuring bar, restaurant, heated bays now open year-round
Credit: Cassidy Lee Photography

Credit: Cassidy Lee Photography

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

A 22-acre family-owned driving range in Troy that houses a bar and restaurant has announced it will stay open year-round.

Long Shots, located at 2315 S. County Road 25A, has added 10 individually heated bays, a self serve ball dispenser and lights, according to a press release.

“This allows patrons to hit golf balls into the range outside without the weather hindering that swing,” the release noted.

ExploreNew entertainment center with mini-golf, bowling, self-pour taps, more coming to Beavercreek

In addition, Long Shots has a HD golf simulator located inside the restaurant that guests can rent for extra tee time, parties, corporate events or just to have a good time.

The restaurant features a variety of different items such as pizzas, subs and more. They also have a fully stocked liquor bar along with a rotating lineup of 16 craft beers on tap. Customers are able to eat or drink in an enclosed patio with heaters throughout the winter.

ExploreChristy’s Catering closing in Huber Heights: ‘We really enjoyed what we did’

“Not only can you enjoy the indoor bar, restaurant, and golf simulator... You can enjoy the outdoor areas and stay warm doing so,” the release noted.

According to its Facebook page, Long Shots is open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information about Long Shots, visit www.longshotsoh.com or the driving range’s Facebook page.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

