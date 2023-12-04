Troy restaurant to continue on wheels after closing brick-and-mortar

Winteregg has enjoyed sharing his travel experiences and love of French food with his customers. Over the summer, he took the French-inspired crêpe shop on wheels to fairs and festivals around the area. After much success, he thought it would be beneficial to focus on the mobile trailer moving forward, especially in spring 2024. The trailer has appeared at several events such as the Shelby County Fair, Miami County Fair and Circleville Pumpkin Show.

“We look forward to seeing you this last week, and we hope you stop in to say hi and to enjoy one last crêpe (or two or three) at our shop,” Winteregg wrote.

Oh Crêpe will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.