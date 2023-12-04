Troy restaurant to continue on wheels after closing brick-and-mortar

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By
1 hour ago
X

Oh Crêpe is closing the doors to its brick-and-mortar space at 79 Foss Way in Troy on Sunday, Dec. 10, but plans to keeps its mobile trailer up and running.

“We’d like to thank all of you for your support at our shop the last 14 months,” owner J.D. Winteregg wrote in a Dec. 4 Facebook post. “We’ve enjoyed serving you and sharing a piece of France with you in Troy.”

Winteregg has enjoyed sharing his travel experiences and love of French food with his customers. Over the summer, he took the French-inspired crêpe shop on wheels to fairs and festivals around the area. After much success, he thought it would be beneficial to focus on the mobile trailer moving forward, especially in spring 2024. The trailer has appeared at several events such as the Shelby County Fair, Miami County Fair and Circleville Pumpkin Show.

ExplorePrevious Coverage: French-inspired crêpe shop opens in Troy

“We look forward to seeing you this last week, and we hope you stop in to say hi and to enjoy one last crêpe (or two or three) at our shop,” Winteregg wrote.

Oh Crêpe will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

In Other News
1
Victor’s Taco Shop to open new location on Far Hills near Kettering
2
YWCA Dayton seeks local artist to design 2024 Women of Influence awards
3
Downtown Dayton Partnership releases holiday gift guide
4
12 ways to celebrate the holidays in Dayton’s Water Street District
5
Local author’s latest book inspired by Ashley’s Pastry Shop in Oakwood

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top