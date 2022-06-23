Twin Peaks to open in Beavercreek next week

A sports bar chain with made-from-scratch food is opening its first Dayton-area location near The Mall at Fairfield Commons on Monday, June 27.
Twin Peaks, launched in suburban Dallas in 2005, describes its restaurants as much more than a typical sports bar.
“Our lodge welcomes every guest with World Series walk offs and barrel-aged whiskey,” the restaurant’s website says. “The second you step inside, you’re surrounded by a lodge full of friendly and attentive Twin Peaks Girls serving up scratch food and our signature 29-degree beers.”
The 29-degree draft beer is served in a frosted 22-ounce mug. The restaurant’s menu includes wings, burgers, sandwiches, tacos, salads, soups and much more.
In August 2018, Twin Peaks announced it signed a franchise agreement to add as many as seven new locations in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus.
Franchisee JEB Food Group LLC is leading the expansion into central and southern Ohio, Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel previously told this news outlet.
“The polished mountain lodge setting, scratch menu, Twin Peaks Girls, and the brand’s universal promise of serving its draft beer at 29-degrees, offers a unique experience unlike anything else in the industry,” Ed Williams, managing member of franchisee JEB Food Group LLC previously said in a release. “It’s a huge hit in all of its current cities, and we have no doubt that Ohio will be any different.”
Hummel previously told this news outlet the chain had been looking forward to expanding through Ohio and the northeastern states ever since they started franchising.
According to the restaurant’s website, there are eight new locations coming soon throughout the United States. The closest restaurant location to the Miami Valley is in West Chester.
The new Beavercreek restaurant is located at 2661 Fairfield Commons where Fox & Hound was previously located. The restaurant will open for dinner on Monday.
For more information on Twin Peaks, visit www.twinpeaksrestaurant.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.
