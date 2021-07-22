‘Unfortunately, it is time to close the doors’ say owners of long-standing Centerville restaurant

It’s the end of the road for Las Piramides Mexican restaurant in Centerville.
The restaurant, located at 101 W. Franklin St., closed for the last time on July 6, according to Fabian Leon, son of one of the Las Piramides founders. The Centerville location opened in August 1993. The restaurant’s Huber Heights location, located at 6290 Chambersburg Rd., will remain open.
The space has been sold, according to Leon, and a new establishment will occupy the space.
“Please let all our patrons and friends know we have made throughout the years, (that) we appreciate them immensely and thank them for being loyal customers,” Leon said in a Facebook message. “Unfortunately, it is time to close the doors.”
Las Piramides was the creation of three brothers from Guadalajara who previously operated a Mexican restaurant in Louisville. At this time, Leon said there are no plans to open another Las Piramides location. The original owners “have retired and will enjoy their time with their loved ones.”