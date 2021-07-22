‘Unfortunately, it is time to close the doors’ say owners of long-standing Centerville restaurant

The restaurant, located at 101 W. Franklin St., closed for the last time on July 6, according to Fabian Leon, son of one of the Las Piramides founders. The Centerville location opened in August 1993. The restaurant’s Huber Heights location, located at 6290 Chambersburg Rd., will remain open.

The space has been sold, according to Leon, and a new establishment will occupy the space.