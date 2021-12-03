VOTE NOW: Which Dayton business has the best Whimsical Window?

Caption
A+ Cleaners, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.
BeaUnique Boutique
29 West 1st St
www.beauniqueboutiquellc.com
BeaUnique Boutique, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.
Clash
521 E. Fifth Street
www.ClashDayton.com
Clash, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.
Dayton Black Box Improv Theater
518 E 3rd St
daytonblackboximprov.com
Dayton Black Box Improv Theater, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.
eclat Facial Studio
204 Wayne Ave
eclatfacialstudio.com
Éclat Facial Studio, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.
Grace Lane Boutique
133 E 4th St
www.gracelaneboutique.com
Grace Lane Boutique, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.
Hall’s Jewelers
110 N Main St
www.facebook.com/HallsJewelers
Hall's Jewelers, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.
Heart Mercantile
438 E 5th St
www.heartmercantile.com
Heart Mercantile, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.
K12 Gallery & TEJAS
341 S Jefferson St
www.k12tejasgallery.org
K12 Gallery & TEJAS, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.
Lily’s Dayton
329 E 5th Street
lilysdayton.com
Lily’s Dayton, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.
Luna
261 Wayne Ave
lunadayton.shopsettings.com
Luna, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.
Picture Perfect Paint Parties
123 N Ludlow St
www.pictureperfectpaintparties.com
Picture Perfect Paint Parties , entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.
Reza’s
438 Wayne Ave
www.rezasroast.com
Reza's, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.
Space Three
39 S St Clair St
www.spacethreedayton.com
Space Three, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.
Two Social
123 E 3rd St
2socialdayton.com
Two Social, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.
Vidia’s Closet
27 S St Clair St
vidiascloset.com
Vidia’s Closet, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.
White Allen
442 N. Main St.
www.whiteallenchevy.com
White Allen, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.
NOW VOTE!