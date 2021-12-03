dayton logo
VOTE NOW: Which Dayton business has the best Whimsical Window?

Whimsical Windows entrants, 2021.
Whimsical Windows entrants, 2021.

What to Know
The annual Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership has begun! This year 17 local businesses decorated the windows of their downtown storefronts in the hope your vote will win them a cash prize -- the business with the most votes in our online poll below wins. Voting is live through noon on Dec. 30.

Scroll through the businesses below and then vote with our form at the bottom!

A+ Cleaners

105 E 2nd St

www.drycleandayton.com

A+ Cleaners, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

A+ Cleaners, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

BeaUnique Boutique

29 West 1st St

www.beauniqueboutiquellc.com

BeaUnique Boutique, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

BeaUnique Boutique, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Clash

521 E. Fifth Street

www.ClashDayton.com

Clash, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Clash, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Dayton Black Box Improv Theater

518 E 3rd St

daytonblackboximprov.com

Dayton Black Box Improv Theater, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Dayton Black Box Improv Theater, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

eclat Facial Studio

204 Wayne Ave

eclatfacialstudio.com

Éclat Facial Studio, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Éclat Facial Studio, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Grace Lane Boutique

133 E 4th St

www.gracelaneboutique.com

Grace Lane Boutique, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Grace Lane Boutique, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Hall’s Jewelers

110 N Main St

www.facebook.com/HallsJewelers

Hall's Jewelers, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Hall's Jewelers, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Heart Mercantile

438 E 5th St

www.heartmercantile.com

Heart Mercantile, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Heart Mercantile, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

K12 Gallery & TEJAS

341 S Jefferson St

www.k12tejasgallery.org

K12 Gallery & TEJAS, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

K12 Gallery & TEJAS, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Lily’s Dayton

329 E 5th Street

lilysdayton.com

Lily’s Dayton, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Lily’s Dayton, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Luna

261 Wayne Ave

lunadayton.shopsettings.com

Luna, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Luna, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Picture Perfect Paint Parties

123 N Ludlow St

www.pictureperfectpaintparties.com

Picture Perfect Paint Parties , entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Picture Perfect Paint Parties , entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Reza’s

438 Wayne Ave

www.rezasroast.com

Reza's, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Reza's, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Space Three

39 S St Clair St

www.spacethreedayton.com

Space Three, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Space Three, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Two Social

123 E 3rd St

2socialdayton.com

Two Social, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Two Social, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Vidia’s Closet

27 S St Clair St

vidiascloset.com

Vidia’s Closet, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

Vidia’s Closet, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

White Allen

442 N. Main St.

www.whiteallenchevy.com

White Allen, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

White Allen, entrant in the Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership in 2021.

NOW VOTE!

