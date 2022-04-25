Waffle House to open location in Xenia

“I think that will be a great location for them,” Brodsky said.

Waffle House has been operating since 1955, with each restaurant remaining open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. There are more than 1,900 Waffle House locations open in 25 states – mostly in the Southeast region of the country.

According to their website, the diner has sold 3,899,075,037 eggs, 2,202,530,937 hash brown orders, 1,775,914,584 waffles and 833,390,084 cups of coffee.

Waffle House isn’t the only restaurant coming to Xenia near Walmart.

Brodsky said, “There will be a few more, but they haven’t applied for permits yet.”

The city of Xenia has a lot of new and upcoming development including three housing subdivisions and plans for Towne Square.

“A lot of positive things (are) going on in the city,” Brodsky said. “We’re just glad to have the growth and we’re looking forward to new opportunities.”

Explore New Thai restaurant coming to Beavercreek this summer

Waffle House has other nearby locations in Beavercreek, Fairborn and Dayton.

For more information, visit www.wafflehouse.com.