Warped Wing in Springboro to celebrate vintage and barrel-aged beers

Warped Wing Brewing Company will bring a unique cellar beer experience to its Barrel Room & Smokery in Springboro from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Guests will be able to explore specialty keg tappings along with a selection of vintage and barrel-aged bottle pours from the warped cellar. According to a release from Warped Wing, a selection of the bottles will also be available to purchase during the event.
Tickets for 5-ounce pours are $6 each or four for $20. Each pour will require one ticket during the event. Tickets can be purchased at the event.
Warped Wing’s “CELLARBRATION” will take place in their back warehouse space at 25 Wright Station Way. The Barrel Room & Smokery will have food specials like brisket poutine and brisket birria tacos while supplies last.
Below is a list of pours and bottles available during the event.
Pours on tap:
- 2015 Esther’s Li’l Secret Milk Chocolate Brown Ale (non-BA)
- 2016 Pirogue Belgian Style Black Tripel Brewed with Coffee (non-BA)
- 2017 Whiskey Rebellion Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels
- 2018 Cuvée de 75 - collaboration brew with Listermann Brewing Co.
Bottle pours and bottles for sale:
- 2019 Whiskey Rebellion Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels - $12.99
- 2019 Flying Heads Dubbel Pumpkin aged in Bourbon Barrels - $11.99
- 2019 CreepShow Smoked Porter aged in Bourbon Barrels - $11.99
- 2019 Abominator Doppelbock aged in Maple Bourbon Barrels - $14.99
- 2019 Baltic Porter aged in Port Wine Barrels - $12.99
- 2020 Whiskey Rebellion Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels - $11.99
- 2020 Whiskey Rebellion Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels with Apricot & Honey - $13.99
- 2020 Whiskey Rebellion Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels with Peach, Vanilla, Caramel - $13.99
- 2020 Whiskey Rebellion Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels Cuvée Reserve - $24.99
- 2020 Flying Heads Dubbel Pumpkin aged in Port Wine Barrels - $10.99
- 2020 Creepshow Smoked Porter aged in Bourbon Barrels - $10.99
- 2020 Abominator Doppelbock aged in Maple Bourbon Barrels - $13.99
- 2020 Esther’s Li’l Secret Double Fudge Cream Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels - $14.99
- 2020 Pirogue Belgian Style Black Tripel Brewed with Coffee aged Two Years in Bourbon Barrels - $11.99
- 2020 Baltic Porter aged in Port Wine Barrels - $11.99
- 2020 Baltic Porter aged in Rye Whiskey Barrels - $11.992021 Barleywine aged in Chardonnay Barrels - $11.99
- 2023 Flying Heads Dubbel Pumpkin aged Two Years in Rum Barrels - $9.99
- 2023 Rum & Cloak Belgian Quad aged in Rum Barrels - $9.99
- 2023 Baltic Porter aged in Rye Whiskey Barrels - $9.99
Bottles for sale only (no pours):
- 2017 Whiskey Rebellion Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels - $14.99 - 10 bottles available
- 2017 Baltic Porter aged in Rye Whiskey Barrels - $14.99 - 36 bottles available
- 2017 Baltic Porter aged in Rum Barrels - $14.99 - 24 bottles available
- 2017 Baltic Porter aged in Port Wine Barrels - $14.99 - 36 bottles available
- 2018 Whiskey Rebellion Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels - $13.99 - 36 bottles available
- 2018 Grape Creek Must Barleywine aged in Cabernet Barrels - $14.99 - 21 bottles available
- 2018 Pirogue Belgian Style Black Tripel Brewed with Coffee (500ml non-BA) - $11.99 - 11 bottles available
- 2018 Esther’s Li’l Secret Chocolate Cherry Cordial Stout - $15.99 - 12 bottles available
- 2018 Cuvée Des Stathes - $15.99 - 12 bottles available
- 2019 Liquid Picnic Farmhouse Pale Ale aged in Mezcal Barrels - $12.99 - 24 bottles available
- 2021 Whiskey Rebellion Special Reserve In Bissel Maple Syrup Barrels - $21.99 - 22 bottles available
