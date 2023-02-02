Wat Da Pho to open second location in Huber Heights

Wat Da Pho, a Beavercreek Vietnamese Restaurant, is opening a second location in Huber Heights this summer with a twist.
Steven Huynh, who co-owns the restaurant with his business partner, An Le, told Dayton.com the new location will be an express version of their current restaurant concept.
“We plan to have multiple locations in the next couple of years,” Huynh said. “With my operation right now, we cannot expand really quickly.”
He explained the Beavercreek location is a 5,000-square-foot space with a long list of menu options such as stir-fried lo mein.
The new restaurant at 7612 Old Troy Pike in the Huber Heights Commons Retail Center will feature their authentic Vietnamese Pho noodle soup, Banh Mi Sandwich and appetizers, Huynh said. The new 1,600-square-foot space will be a fast-service restaurant with a self-order kiosk. It is expected to seat 39 people inside with additional seating on an outdoor patio.
The owners have been friends for more than 10 years and Le’s family has over 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry specializing in Pho noodle soup in Chicago. Huynh said they have always wanted to expand to Huber Heights and now is the perfect opportunity. They recognize that time is valuable and are looking forward to providing a new express concept to the Huber Heights area with authentic Vietnamese dishes.
If you have never tried Pho noodle soup, Huynh described it in its traditional form as a bowl of beef rice-noodle soup topped with thinly sliced raw beef. It is finished with a flurry of white and green onions and cilantro. The beef broth and raw beef can be substituted for chicken or other ingredients. The dish is typically served with a plate of vegies, which consists of bean sprouts, lime, cilantro, basil and slices of jalapeno pepper.
Huynh said there are other restaurants in the Dayton area that serve Pho, but each restaurant has its own taste.
The earliest the Huber Heights location could open is June or July, Huynh said. The latest is expected to be August.
For more information about Wat Da Pho, visit www.watdaphorestaurant.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.
