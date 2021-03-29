X

‘We had one of the best days ever’: Dayton-area residents share their post-vaccine joy as hope for the future

What to Know | 3 hours ago
By Staff Report

For those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, there is hope of some return to normalcy.

The Dayton Daily News talked with residents from throughout our communities for a report about the lives of those who have been vaccinated, what experiences they’ve restarted and what that post-pandemic world could look like for more people. Please join us in helping to tell these stories by considering becoming a subscriber.

Also, help us by taking our survey as we look to share the stories of joy as families and friends come back together after a year of social distancing.

Here’s what some of your neighbors had to say:

“We had one of the best days ever since this horrible pandemic began. To see those babies this past week, it was almost a miraculous feeling.” — Marie Trittschuh of Butler Twp., who visited her grandson and four of her great-grandchildren recently. She lost both her children to COVID-19, one this March and one last March.

“I put my freedom day on the calendar (over a month ago),” — Jeanette Schultz of Washington Twp., who celebrated that “freedom day” by going out to lunch with her best friend.

“I think we’re realizing that we’ve really turned the corner and I truly notice an upswing in mental health … The antidote for loneliness is connection.” — Scott Hall, a mental health counseling professor at the University of Dayton.

We’re going to enjoy getting out of jail” — Steve Seboldt of Dayton, who a three-day trip to a vineyard in the Canton area with his wife, Peggy, after they were vaccinated.

