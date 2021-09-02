Weekend plans: Get to ‘Pickin’ in the Park’ for a night of bluegrass on the river

Stringus Khan & Whiskey Bent Valley Boys will take the RiverScape pavilion stage Friday, Sept. 3, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. “Pickin’ in the Park” is a part of the free Summer Music Series at RiverScape, located in downtown Dayton at 237 E Monument Ave.

This is the last of the two “Pickin’ in the Park” nights scheduled for 2021.