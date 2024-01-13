When you could see the total solar eclipse April 8 in Ohio

What to Know
By Cox First Media Staff
58 minutes ago
X

Some Southwest Ohio cities and townships are in the path of totality to be able to fully see the rare total solar eclipse on April 8. It is expected to be a 124-mile wide band, and one of the local areas right in the center is Darke County.

Businesses and governments are expecting an influx of travelers who want to see the moon pass between the sun and Earth on this day.

ExploreAstronomical events to look for in the skies in 2024, and where best to see them

Why is it so rare? The last time this happened was in 1806. That means it is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The next time it could occur over Ohio is the year 2099.

You’ll want to be outside with your protective eyewear around 3 p.m. It’s predicted to occur at 3:08 p.m. on April 8.

>> NASA’S total solar eclipse map

Weather forecasters have said it may be overcast in April, so actually seeing the eclipse is literally up in the air.

The correct eye safety glasses when viewing the solar eclipse are aimed at preventing eye damage (sunglasses are not safe to use to view the eclipse as eclipse glasses are thousands of times darker). A list of verified suppliers can be found at eclipse.aas.org/resources/solar-filters.

ExploreARCHIVES: 2017 solar eclipse in the Miami Valley

People also should not look at the sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer because, according to NASA, the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury.

Cox First Media Reporter Samantha Wildow contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
Dave Chappelle brings exclusive film screenings to his new venue in...
2
TGI Friday’s partners with developer to be part of ‘Cooking Fever’...
3
All The Best Deli in Washington Twp. to add breakfast
4
RIGHT NOW WITH RUSSELL: Aaron Rodgers, apologize and pass the football
5
Ashley’s Pastry Shop offers Browns-themed treats leading up to playoffs...

About the Author

Cox First Media Staff
© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top