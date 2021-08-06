Where to celebrate National Fried Chicken & Waffles Day in the Dayton area

There are stories of the dish beginning in Harlem, The South, Pennsylvania, Boston and other areas in the U.S. One thing is certain — when done well, chicken and waffles is a union welcomed by countless foodies across the country.

Here are some places to go in the Dayton area to get chicken and waffles on National Fried Chicken and Waffles Day.

Did we miss your favorite spot to order the dish? Let this reporter know at sarah.franks@coxinc.com and we’ll be sure to add it to the list.

🍗🧇Lily’s, 329 E 5th St., Dayton

According to Lily’s menu, their take on the dish is a fried chicken and waffle sandwich, featuring “local, free-range fried chicken with fried egg, syrup, and maple-cayenne compound butter sandwiched between housemade waffles, served with a side of dressed greens or Lily’s homefry seasoned tots.”

Price: $14.50

🍗🧇416 Diner, 416 E. 5th St., Dayton

“Why she crossed the road,” according to the diner’s website. “House made chicken fingers coated in waffle batter served atop a Belgian waffle sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup or honey.”

Price: $10.50

🍗🧇Joella’s Hot Chicken, 5016 Deerfield Blvd., Mason

“Joella’s Chicken & Waffles starts with their award-winning chicken,” according to a release. “Guests can choose either three Fried Tenders or Big Wings spiced in one of six unique heat levels including Southern, Spiked Honey, Ella’s Fav, Tweener, Hot, and Fire-In Da-Hole. The spiced-just-right chicken is then added to a freshly prepared Belgium Waffle with the choice of Maple Syrup or Spiked Honey.”

Price: $10.50 - $13

🍗🧇Table 33, 130 W 2nd St., Dayton

Note: Table 33′s brunch is only available until 11 a.m.

“Local cornmeal infused ricotta waffle, confit Ed Hills chicken quarter, 145 degree local cage free egg, sriracha infused local maple syrup, arugula, cornbread gremolata.”

Price: $14

🍗🧇George’s Family Restaurant, 5216 N Dixie Dr., Dayton

George’s serves it up broaster style. Customers get one Belgian waffle with their choice of a number of combinations of boneless strips, thighs or legs.

Price: $11.95 - $13.95.