Wings & Rings celebrates 10 years in Piqua

Wings and Rings in Piqua is celebrating its 10-year anniversary all week with giveaways and special deals.
The restaurant kicked off the celebration Monday, March 13 with a ribbon cutting ceremony to thank their staff and community for the continuous support.
Todd Fetter and his wife, Audra, opened the restaurant in 2013 and said they never imagined how much their employees and community would impact them.
“Our favorite part is building relationships with our associates and with the community of Piqua and its fantastic residents,” the couple said.
They recalled looking for a site for their restaurant 10 years ago.
“Miller Valentine was looking for a location for us for our very first BWR (Buffalo Wings and Rings) and they called one day and said, ‘Let’s meet in Piqua.’ We met there and looked at the site and signed a deal,” they said.
The couple now owns seven Wings and Rings location including four others in Ohio, one in South Dakota and another in Nebraska.
Th restaurant is featuring several deals to celebrate including $1.19 tenders and $10 cheeseburger, fries and drink on Wednesday, $1 off medium drafts, specialty cocktails and wine until 9 p.m. on Thursday and $10 domestic beer buckets Friday through Sunday.
If you’ve never been to Wings and Rings, the couple said you can expect fresh food, a full bar and a VIP experience with at-table service. The Piqua location at 989 E. Ash St. has 50 TVs and a jukebox.
For more information, visit www.wingsandrings.com.
