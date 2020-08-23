Winner crowned in Dayton’s ‘Art in the City’ contest

“The figure in the painting and I bonded for probably a week, and a lot of wine was consumed,” von Stuckrad-Smolinski said with a laugh, the release said. “It’s been such a great experience being part of Art in the City for the past five years and seeing how the event has grown.”

The annual downtown Dayton arts event had to transition to a mostly-online affair and was branded as the DP&L Summer in the City Virtual Art in the City, Downtown Dayton Partnership officials said. The goal was of the event is to highlight the rich artistic community of artists, dancers, musicians, and performers in the Dayton region and increase awareness about the arts community. The online event is still posted for viewing at downtowndayton.org, and features videos of performances, activities, tutorials and online galleries from more than 100 Dayton artists and organizations.

Even though current conditions forced Art in the City to be an online event, von Stuckrad-Smolinski said she was thankful the community art event could continue to support Dayton-area artists and create a platform to show their work to a wide audience.

Emily von Stuckrad-Smolinski won the 5th Annual "Art in the City" contest for her oil painting entitled "Quarantine." CONTRIBUTED

“With Art in the City it’s so great to see the whole community of artists, businesses, and everyone come together to celebrate the arts we have,” she said in the release.

The works that were included in the contest also were displayed in the windows of the Dayton Metro Library Main Branch in downtown Dayton.