WORTH THE DRIVE: Cool off at Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay

The amusement park has five rollercoasters, including a steel coaster with a 100-foot drop, and dozens of thrill rides and family rides. The adjoining waterpark at Hurricane Bay features two lazy rivers, a wave lagoon, a water playground and several waterslides, including a body slide with a 12-story drop.

Entertainment at the park doesn’t end with the rollercoasters and water rides. Hurricane Bay is now home to the Sound Waves Stage where the park will welcome musical acts throughout the season including Artie Harris, Conch Republic, Lunar Beach House, The Monarchs and Will Wright. Magicians also roam the park and perform magic tricks for guests.

Stunt teams WOW Water Circus and Xpogo Team will visit Kentucky Kingdom, with Xpogo coming May 27 through June 18, and WOW Water Circus taking over June 21 for a run through July 18. Comedy Kingdom will take stage at the Kentucky Kingdom Amphitheater from July 21 through 30.

For the first time ever, Kentucky Kingdom will offer a fireworks show every Friday and Saturday night beginning July 7 and ending July 29. The 15-minute-long, choreographed Summer Blast will launch fireworks over 350 feet into the air, giving the whole park a colorful view of the display, according to Kentucky Kingdom. The shows start at 10 p.m. each weekend night.

HOW TO GO

What: Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay

When: Now through Aug. 6: Kentucky Kingdom is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hurricane Bay is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Special events and holidays may change the operation hours and the available attractions.

Where: Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay, 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville, Kentucky

Cost: Single-day passes for guests ages 10 to 61 range from $29.99 to $49.99 depending on the day of the week; Single-day passes for children ages 4 to 9 are $25.00 to $42.99; Single-day pass for seniors age 62 and up are $25.00 to $42.99. Two-day passes for all ages are $54.99. Additional ticket pricing is available for select groups.

More information: For complete operating hours and to buy tickets, visit https://www.kentuckykingdom.com/.