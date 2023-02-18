WORTH THE DRIVE: Dinosaurs take over Louisville Mega Cavern

Prepare to take a trip through time at Louisville Mega Cavern with Dinos Under Louisville beginning Saturday, Feb 18.
The 20-minute, half-mile drive through Louisville Mega Cavern’s underground passageways takes visitors through the Permian, Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous eras. Dinosaur lovers can ride alongside “jaw-dropping, realistic animatronic dinosaurs,” including the tyrannosaurus rex and the stegosaurus, at the cavern until April 30.
“Dinos are back under Louisville! Louisville Mega Cavern is bringing dinosaurs to life like never before in Dinos Under Louisville with 80 animatronic dinosaurs,” said Charles Park, Louisville Mega Cavern executive vice president, in a release. “We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Dino Don in creating a riveting underground dino drive-through journey for guests to enjoy.”
Dino Don Inc., a partner of Louisville Mega Cavern, brings 30 years of dinosaur-building experience to Louisville with its animatronic exhibit. Dino Do’s President and CEO Don Lessem advised on Stephen Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park” and on theme parks for Universal Studios and Disney.
“Dinos Under Louisville is sure to excite and inspire guests as they venture through a variety of environments and time periods in a one-of-a-kind drive-through experience. As guests drive through the cavern, they will be amazed by the dozens of dinos running free,” Lessem said. “With this being the first time we have ever brought our dinosaurs underground, we are incredibly excited to work with Louisville Mega Cavern to create an unprecedented, realistic Dino experience for visitors from near and far.”
Tickets for Dinos Under Louisville start at $49.99 per vehicle. Visitors can dive deeper into the immersion with a tour through the cavern on the open-air tram for $19.99 per person. All tickets must be purchased in advance online for a cashless experience. Visitors can purchase tickets at http://louisvillemegacavern.com/.
HOW TO GO:
WHAT: Dinos Under Louisville
WHERE: Louisville Mega Cavern, 1841 Taylor Ave., Louisville, Kentucky
WHEN: Open daily Feb. 18 through April 30; Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on opening day.
ADMISSION: Prices range from $49.99 per vehicle (includes SUV, truck, and minivans) and $79.99 per limo, RV and small school bus. Full-sized school buses are priced at $149.99 and motor coaches at $349.99.
MORE INFO: www.louisvillemegacavern.com
