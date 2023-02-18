WORTH THE DRIVE: Dinosaurs take over Louisville Mega Cavern

“Dinos Under Louisville is sure to excite and inspire guests as they venture through a variety of environments and time periods in a one-of-a-kind drive-through experience. As guests drive through the cavern, they will be amazed by the dozens of dinos running free,” Lessem said. “With this being the first time we have ever brought our dinosaurs underground, we are incredibly excited to work with Louisville Mega Cavern to create an unprecedented, realistic Dino experience for visitors from near and far.”

Tickets for Dinos Under Louisville start at $49.99 per vehicle. Visitors can dive deeper into the immersion with a tour through the cavern on the open-air tram for $19.99 per person. All tickets must be purchased in advance online for a cashless experience. Visitors can purchase tickets at http://louisvillemegacavern.com/.

HOW TO GO:

WHAT: Dinos Under Louisville

WHERE: Louisville Mega Cavern, 1841 Taylor Ave., Louisville, Kentucky

WHEN: Open daily Feb. 18 through April 30; Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on opening day.

ADMISSION: Prices range from $49.99 per vehicle (includes SUV, truck, and minivans) and $79.99 per limo, RV and small school bus. Full-sized school buses are priced at $149.99 and motor coaches at $349.99.

MORE INFO: www.louisvillemegacavern.com