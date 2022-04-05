WORTH THE DRIVE: Film with Dayton connection among Cleveland Film Fest lineup

Thousands of students annually participate in the Zero Robotics ISS Competition, which is run by the MIT Space Systems Laboratory in collaboration with NASA and CASIS. The mission of the students is to build a GPS system around Mars to aid future exploration of the red planet by programming satellites in the space station known a SPHERES, which were inspired by Luke Skywalker’s training droid in “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

Additional films with Ohio connections in the festival include “Poser,” which features the Underground music scene of Columbus, “Linoleum,” set in Ohio with a director and crew from Columbus, and “The Erie Situation,” filmed around Toledo.