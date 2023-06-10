WORTH THE DRIVE: ‘Lake, land and leisure’ at Buckeye Lake

Snug Harbor on Buckeye Lake is home to the Fit ‘N Paddle, which involves an on-land fitness class followed by a paddle boarding adventure every Saturday at 10 a.m. through Aug. 5. To join and rent a paddle board for the morning, it is $50 and $35 if guests bring their own paddle boards.

For bar hopping with a side of exercise, the 3XP Tour in the town takes guest to popular bars, wineries, breweries and restaurants around the lake. Even so, the tour isn’t the usual pub crawl. The 3XP — which stands for paddles, pedals and pints — is a kayak and bike tour of local favorites with tour routes offering different experiences.

A four-mile walking trail wraps around the lake for a scenic walk and goes over a dam that connects the North Shore to Lieb’s Island. For more of a trek, visitors can hike through Rising Park to the top of Mt. Pleasant to get an overlook view of the whole area.

Coming up at Buckeye Lake is the town’s 30th annual Wine and Woodies Antique and Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event hosted by Buckeye Lake Winery brings out a parade of boats that are guaranteed to be at least 40 years old. Another boat parade takes to the lake in July for an Independence Day celebration, showing off the patriotically decorated boats throughout Buckeye Lake.

For more information on Buckeye Lake, visit https://escapetobuckeyelake.com/.