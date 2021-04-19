WORTH THE DRIVE: See 70 life-size dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest in Indy

An audio soundtrack during the adventure, available in English and Spanish, is filled with kid-friendly facts about dinosaurs for the hour-long dinosaur experience.

There will also be opportunities to visit with one-of-a-kind baby dinosaurs and the Jurassic Quest team of dino trainers.

Tickets for Jurassic Quest are just $49 per vehicle (8 people or less) and must be purchased at www.jurassicquest.com.

An audio tour comes standard with every purchase (special accommodations can be made for the hearing impaired) as well as a safari-style digital souvenir photo of your vehicle and family transported back in time via a Jurassic setting.

Jurassic Quest, a drive-thru event, will be at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, 3751 Coliseum Ave. in Indianapolis, April 30 to May 9. More than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs from the largest predators to playful baby dinos will be displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving as they drive through the tour. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: Jeremiah@Silverstone.media Credit: Jeremiah@Silverstone.media

Opening weekend hours, April 30 to May 2, are Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Regular hours are Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS

Jurassic Quest operates under COVID-19 safety protocols in accordance with county, state and CDC guidelines. Guests are to remain in their own vehicles and to wear masks in the event they exit the vehicle in allowed areas (restrooms). Social distancing rules are requested of all guests and maintained by Jurassic Quest crew. Equipment, dinosaurs and workstations are sanitized frequently throughout the entirety of the event. Employees apply hand sanitizer and wash hands regularly throughout each day, in addition to wearing masks.