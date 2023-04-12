WORTH THE DRIVE: Step into your favorite Disney animated movies in Columbus

“The collaboration with Lighthouse Immersive is a first for Disney Animation,” said Clark Spencer, Walt Disney Animation Studios president, in a press release. “It’s a dream to bring the best of animated storytelling together with the top experts in the immersive art experience. We can’t wait for audiences around the world, of all ages, to experience the great moments from our legacy of feature films in this incredible way.”

The experience is complete with light-up guest wristbands that coordinate with each immersive gallery as guests move through the experience. One of the rooms featured in the exhibit will fill the 500,000-cubic-feet space with bubbles. Guests can also sing along to their favorite Disney songs as they journey through the past and present of Walt Disney Animation Studios.