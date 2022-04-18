WYSO wins six awards from Ohio Associated Press

Yellow Springs-based WYSO Public Radio recently won six awards from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors contest.
Wins included:
Best Continuing Coverage (Radio) - “Solar Energy in Ohio” by Chris Welter
Best Documentary or Series - “Trafficked” by Leila Goldstein
Best Enterprise Reporting - “The Ohio AG says stings rescue trafficking victims. Often that mean they’re arrested.” by Leila Goldstein
Best Feature Reporting - “Gigantic Trolls Found at the Aullwood Audubon Center” by Jason Reynolds
Second Place, Best Investigative Reporting - “ShotSpotter Generates Thousands of Alerts in Dayton, but Officers Find Few Crimes” by Mawa Iqbal
Second Place, Best Use of Sound - Second Place “Not Even Christmas Trees Could Escape the Everything Shortage” by Leila Goldstein
In particular, Goldstein’s “Trafficked” series, which explores trafficking myths and originally aired on WYSO in early 2021, has since been produced into a limited-run podcast by the same title. “Trafficked” is available through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One, and the WYSO app.
For more information, visit wyso.org or tune into 91.3FM.
