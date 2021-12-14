Yellow Springs boutique moves into bigger digs and continues to grow

Wildflower Boutique was located at 232 Xenia Avenue for six years until moving to its new space, a former yoga studio, at 224 Xenia Ave. last June.

“When COVID hit, we found ourselves in a predicament, with having such a small store, that only one or two customers would be in the shop at a time,” said Danyel Mershon, owner of Wildflower Boutique. “Our sales were already dropping and with the six feet distance mandate our sales were dropping even lower and always had customers outside waiting to get in.”