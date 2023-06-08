X

Yellow Springs Street Fair returns Saturday: 5 things to know

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Know
By
10 minutes ago

The Yellow Springs Street Fair is back this Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The village typically hosts an annual street fair in June and October, but five were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The iconic event returned for the first time last October. Joslyn Miller, events director for Mills Park Hotel, previously said the fall event inspired a new sense of energy and excitement for the town.

The street fair typically attracts around 20,000 people. Organizers were expecting around 35,000 people in October.

Here are five things to know if you plan on attending:

1. Vendors 🎨

Over 250 artisans, craftsmen and local businesses will be lined up on Xenia Ave., Walnut St. and Short St. The vendors will also be on Dayton St. and Corry St.

Some of the vendors present will include Urban Bonnets, Wander and Wonder, Wildflower Boutique, Fused Glass Creations, Space Cadet Soaps, From Pistols to Crystals, V Trends, United Performance Metals, Red Caravan Henna, Twisted Picks and Passion Works Studio.

Festivalgoers can expect a variety of vendors and artisans to be represented.

ExploreNew mural completed at Ha Ha Pizza: ‘Yellow Springs has a piece of my heart’

2. Entertainment 🎶

Entertainment will kick off at 9 a.m. with yoga on the Mills Park Hotel stage followed by Egyptian Breeze, Primetime Blues Band, Molten Mike, Kyler Paul, Riverfolk, TINO and Khalil Nasar.

There will also be entertainment at Music & Beer Fest starting at noon with Ohio Brass and Electric, followed by Joe Waters, BADE, Mt. Analogue, Ben Clonch and Friends, Will Cherry, Rico Blu and Mojo Power.

3. Shops and Eateries 🍴

Yellow Springs has around 65 shops and eateries within the village.

Festivalgoers can choose to get a bite at Corner Cone, Trail Town Brewing, Bentino’s, Ha Ha Pizza, Peach’s Grill, Sunrise Cafe, Dino’s, among others. There will also be food vendors lined up on Walnut St. including Louisiana Grill, Bessie’s Noodles, Loaded Goat Cafe and The Lumpia Queen.

Brick-and-mortar shops worth visiting include Urban Handmade, Dragon Tree, Emporium, Ohio Silver and several others.

Explore12 things to do in Dayton this weekend

4. Parking and Shuttle Service 🚗

If you’re looking for parking right in the heart of downtown, you can park at Mills Lawn Elementary for $15.

There will also be a free shuttle service running from Yellow Springs High School and Young’s Jersey Dairy. The last shuttle leaves at 7 p.m.

5. Music & Beer Fest 🍻

Music & Beer Fest will be held from noon to 7 p.m. at the Bryan Center. Festivalgoers can expect a beer garden and live music.

For more information, visit www.yellowspringsohio.org/street-fair, the event’s Facebook page or the village’s Facebook page.

In Other News
1
Dayton Jazz Festival canceled again
2
Taste of Northmont returns at new venue
3
Iconic Dayton restaurant closed for transition to new ownership
4
Naked Karate Girls to play Centerville’s Party in the Park Friday
5
Popular Dayton brunch spot closed due to staffing issues

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top