Young’s Dairy carousel animals up for ‘adoption’ ahead of new attraction opening

Young’s Jersey Dairy is adding a 36-foot carousel to the property next summer and guests have the opportunity to “adopt an animal.”

Cowtherine’s Carousel will feature more than 30 animals including a rooster, pig, goat, cows and horses. Each animal seat is available for “adoption” for $5,000 each which includes naming rights for five years, unlimited rides on Cowtherine’s Carousel during the adoption term, an engraved plaque next to the animal on the ride and more, a press release from Young’s Jersey said.

All proceeds raised from this program will go directly to Rocking Horse Community Health Center in Springfield.

ExplorePrevious Coverage: Young’s Jersey Dairy adding new year-round attraction for family fun

Guests can have a sneak peek of the carousel’s rooster at the Dairy Store.

The carousel will be housed in a new 9,000-square-foot building on the property. The building will be enclosed and heated for year-round use. It will also house an imagination space encouraging kids to collaborative and play.

Young’s Jersey Dairy is selling engraved bricks to go in front of the new carousel ride. These bricks are similar to what they offered in 2021 that are displayed in front of the Dairy Store.

ExploreHere are the best days to view fall foliage in your area

Engraved bricks start at $100 and include one free ride on Cowtherine’s Carousel, a free engraved replica of the brick and an invitation to the grand opening, the release said. Proceeds from this sale also benefit Rocking Horse Community Health Center.

Young’s Jersey Dairy, located at 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., is a family-owned farm that sits on the Clark County-Greene County line north of Yellow Springs.

For more information, visit www.youngsdairy.com or the dairy’s Facebook page.

