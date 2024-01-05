Dining at White Castle on Valentine’s Day? Don’t forget the merch

It’s all available in the “House of Crave” store online at mybrandmall.com/whitecastle/shop/holiday/valentines-day.

White Castle describes the Love Castle Robe as “the almost-too-magical-to-touch magenta robe featuring a red belt” that is “perfect for lounging and relaxation on Valentine’s Day and every other day of the year.”

Its T-shirts, in two styles, are $24.99 and go up to size 4x. To really impress the person you crave, don’t forget to pick up the chicken ring keychain for $15.

Those who wish to dine at White Castle on Valentine’s Day will need to make reservations at OpenTable.com. Diners will have the option to purchase the “Love Clutch Collection” — an order that has limited-edition packaging and is available Feb. 9-18. It includes 10 Cheesy Sliders, 20 Chicken Rings and a sack of fries.

“Celebrating Valentine’s Day at White Castle has become a tradition for hopeful romantics and Slider enthusiasts alike,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president. “We look forward to opening our doors once again to romance and fun and making this Valentine’s Day another one to savor.”