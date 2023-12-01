VOTE: Downtown Dayton’s Whimsical Windows holiday decorating contest 2023

The annual Whimsical Windows decorating contest has begun! Downtown businesses have decorated the windows of their downtown storefronts in hopes that your votes will help them win a cash prize! $500 will be awarded to the business with the most votes in the online poll. Voting is live now through noon on Friday, Dec. 29.

Don’t forget to search for elves in some of these windows! Text a photo of your Elfie to 937-668-7227 and you could win $100 in Downtown Dollars.