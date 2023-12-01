VOTE: Downtown Dayton’s Whimsical Windows holiday decorating contest 2023

The annual Whimsical Windows decorating contest has begun! Downtown businesses have decorated the windows of their downtown storefronts in hopes that your votes will help them win a cash prize! $500 will be awarded to the business with the most votes in the online poll. Voting is live now through noon on Friday, Dec. 29.

Don’t forget to search for elves in some of these windows! Text a photo of your Elfie to 937-668-7227 and you could win $100 in Downtown Dollars.

The Whimsical Windows contest and Elf Hunt are part of the Dayton Holiday Festival, presented by AES Ohio! Check out a full calendar of free, family-friendly events happening throughout December at daytonholidayfestival.org.

A+ Cleaners

105 E. Second St.

Blind Bob’s

430 E. Fifth St.

Clash Dayton

521 E. Fifth St.

Corner Kitchen

613 E. Fifth St.

Dayton Arcade Lindsey Building

25 S. Main St.

Edward A. Dixon Gallery

222 N. St. Clair St.

Flying Pizza

223 N. Main St.

Heart Mercantile

601 E. Fifth St.

The International Peace Museum

10 N. Ludlow St.

Lisse Beauty Bar

21 W. First St.

Luna Gifts & Botanicals

261 Wayne Ave.

Norman’s Pet Supply Co.

225 N. Main St.

Omega Music

318 E. Fifth St.

Onyx & Ash Salon

45 S. St. Clair St.

Platinum Black Salon

229 N. Main St.

Rabbit Hole Books

29 W. First St.

Reduce & Reuse Refillery

133 E. Fourth St.

Space Three

39 S. St. Clair St.

Square One Salon & Spa

506 E. Third St.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill

126 N. Main St.

Wild Whiskers

33 S. St. Clair St.

