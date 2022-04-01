New downtown Dayton grocery market in the works

The city of Dayton planning department did not have additional details of the project. Details on the size of the store were not available.

Many of the major grocery chains have closed stores in the city limits in recent years, particularly in west Dayton. However, the new market will join downtown Dayton’s existing grocery store, Stop N Save at 36 W. Third St., on the block with the Dayton Arcade. Additionally, member-owned Gem City Market opened in the city just under a year ago, along lower Salem Avenue northwest of downtown.

The new market will be opening after years of rapidly developing downtown housing, which has brought hundreds of new residents, and therefore grocery shoppers, into the city core.

In recent years, the Delco Lofts, Centerfield Flats and Arcade opened with more than 100 units each, Water Street added more than 250 units, while smaller developments including multiple Simms condominiums and the Wheelhouse Lofts added new residents as well.

The Fire Blocks District, where the market is planned, also welcomed new residents into the Huffman Lofts and Elks Lofts. The area saw a variety of businesses come into its storefronts, such as Two Social, a bar with axe-throwing and other adult games; Jollity, a new restaurant with “elevated midwestern fare”; Bozacks Cocktail Lounge; and Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar.