Century Bar named one of ‘America’s Best Bourbon Bars’ for 8th consecutive year

“It’s been a tough year for bourbon bars,” the Bourbon Review wrote. “We believe that 2020 is the most important year yet to honor our favorite bars... . Every year since 2013, our editorial board has combed the country to find the places that have the most expansive whiskey lists, mix the most exciting cocktails, select the best single barrels, and most importantly — have a team of hardworking, passionate, and knowledgeable bourbon lovers behind the bar.”

The Century dates back to 1942 under that name and that location. But the location’s history as a bar dates back even before then. Steffen’s, a male-only “coffee shop,” opened three years after the Great Dayton Flood of 1913.