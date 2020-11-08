Dave Chappelle takes on racism, politics and some of his Yellow Springs neighbors on ‘SNL’

Joe and Kamala have a message for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ybrPtFAyQM — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020

Carrey and Rudolph each made an L out of their hands and held them to their foreheads and were joined by Alec Baldwin, reprising his role as Trump. At one point, Baldwin sat at a piano and sang a few lines from Village People’s “Macho Man," a favorite of the president’s late campaign rallies.

Let's check in on the president's concession speech. pic.twitter.com/3If4UzQeXw — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020

Host Dave Chappelle opened his monologue by lighting a cigarette and calling it “a pretty incredible day.”

He quickly got serious, saying he was thinking about his great-grandfather, who was born a slave in South Carolina and after being freed, devoted his life to three things: “education, freedom of Black people and Jesus Christ.”

“I wish I could see him now, I wish he could see me," Chappelle said before launching into a joke about how his popular Comedy Central series was on two streaming services and he wasn't being paid for it.

He brought up Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, joking that the President had great coverage in his personal health care plan, which provided him with a ride to the nearby hospital in a helicopter, a team of doctors and experimental medications.

2020 wasn't a great year for Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima. pic.twitter.com/gV7VWzs8Im — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020

Chappelle said Trump’s special treatment while he was ill was like taking a bag of burgers to a homeless shelter and eating them in front of them. "Don’t let hunger dictate your life,” he said mimicking the President’s infamous tweet after his recovery, when he told Americans not to fear COVID or let it dominate their lives.

Even life in Yellow Springs, Ohio, was fair game, with Chappelle recounting a story about his star-studded special event series during the pandemic in the “cornfields” at Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Spring, and navigating complaints from some of his neighbors over the noise.

Explore Dave Chappelle wants more outdoor shows near Yellow Springs next year

While he said the shows have proven to be a morale booster in tough times, he also pointed out that some of his neighbors don’t approve.

“They had a whole Zoom meeting about me,” he said. “'My kids are trying to sleep and all they hear is the n-word.' I said, ‘Was I saying it or were you?’”

"Saturday Night Live" aired a little over 12 hours after networks and The Associated Press declared Biden the winner of the 2020 election. The show quickly incorporated Harris' look from her and Biden's acceptance event.

The highly-anticipated episode was delayed by the Clemson-Notre Dame game, which ran into double overtime, and in many markets, local news broadcasts.

Chappelle hosted “SNL” in November 2016 in its first episode after Trump’s election, pointedly critiquing the surprise over the result.

“You know, I didn't know Donald Trump was going to win the election,” Chapelle said four years ago. “I did suspect it. It seemed like Hillary was doing well in the polls and yet, I know the whites. You guys aren't as full of surprises as you used to be."

“SNL” has regularly lampooned Trump and his presidency in recent years, enlisting Baldwin to play the commander in chief.

“I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before,” Baldwin tweeted earlier Saturday.

In case you missed it, watch highlights from the “SNL” episode at NBC.com.