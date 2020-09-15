X

Oscar-winning ‘American Factory’ directors win Emmy

Yellow Springs filmmakers Steve Bognar and Julia Reichert win a 2020 Academy Award for best documentary feature for "American Factory."

By Russell Florence Jr., Dayton Daily News
Retired Wright State University professors previously won Emmy in 2007

Academy Award-winning filmmakers Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert of Yellow Springs won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program for their acclaimed Netflix documentary “American Factory” Monday, Sept. 14, the first night of this week’s five-night Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The retired Wright State University film professors won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature earlier this year for “American Factory,” which chronicled the Chinese-owned Fuyao Glass America in Moraine. The documentary also received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program (Erick Stoll, Aubrey Keith) and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Lindsay Utz).

Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, who won an Oscar in the documentary feature category for âAmerican Factory,â returned to Wright State University Thursday to speak with students in the Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures. Reichert is a professor emeritus at WSU and Bognar is an alumnus and former motion pictures faculty member. The couple brought their Oscar statuettes for the students to pass around and shared their documentary film making process. âAmerican Factoryâ follows the creation of the Chinese-owned automotive glass-factory Fuyao Glass America in the same building that had once housed a General Motors assembly operation in Moraine. LISA POWELL / STAFF
“We are deeply honored to win the Emmy for directing ‘American Factory,’” said Bognar, recently named Wright State University Alumnus of the Year. “Though a team of us made this film, we could only have made it with the great leap of faith taken by and the trust given to us by everyone who works or worked at Fuyao Glass America. We tried to make a film that was both fair and honest, and that told this big story through multiple points of view. We are proud to bring a national Emmy home to Dayton.”

The talented duo previously won an Emmy in 2007 for the documentary “A Lion in the House.” They also notably received an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Short Subjects in 2010 for “The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant.” Currently, they hope to schedule a local premiere of their latest documentary “9 to 5: The Story of a Movement.”

The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be telecast Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

