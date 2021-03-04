How and where to score some of the best charcuterie boards in Dayton

Whether looking for a more traditional board, something more modern that bends the “charcuterie rules,” or even an all-vegan board — these Dayton spots have you covered.

Did we miss your favorite charcuterie spot? Let this reporter know at sarah.franks@coxinc.com and we will be sure to add to the list.

🧀Dayton Charcuterie Gal

Contact: Facebook | (937) 815-0802

Dayton Charcuterie Gal serves up charcuterie boards almost too pretty to eat — emphasis on almost. Established in 2019, the business creates a variety of cheese boards and charcuterie boards, and even leads workshops.

Charcuterie board by Dayton Charcuterie Gal. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

🧀Jerardi’s Little Store

Contact: 7325 Peters Pike, Dayton | (937) 890-8858 | jerardislittlestore.com

Jerardi’s Little Store takes charcuterie up a notch with its spreads with grilled vegetables, olives, breads, fruits and nuts. The Italian deli, fine-wine shop and catering business will customize a charcuterie board to whatever the customer wishes.

A charcuterie board by Jerardi's Little Store in Dayton.

🧀ele Cake Co. Bistro & Wine Bar

Contact: 3680 Rigby Road, Miamisburg | (937) 384-2253 | elecakeco.com

The bistro location of ele Cake Co. serves lunch, dinner, wine and food pairings and charcuterie. Ele’s boards come with toast points, sliced fruits, pickled peppers, Gherkins, Marcona almonds, roasted garlic, honey, three meats and five cheeses. The meats and cheese selections rotate regularly.

ele Cake Co. Bistro & Wine Bar charcuterie spread. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

🧀Café 1610

Contact: (937) 815-1610 | 521 Wayne Ave., Dayton | Facebook

With an assortment of tasty, prepared vegetables, homemade pita and delicious vegan cheese, Dayton’s newest downtown vegan restaurant adds extra fun to their charcuterie boards in place of the meat.

Café 1610's charcuterie board.

🧀Many Loves Charcuterie

Contact: Facebook | (937) 408-9269 | manylovescharcuterie@gmail.com

Many Loves Charcuterie will deliver to anywhere in the greater Dayton and Springfield areas. It’s charcuterie options include specialty boxes, catered to the customer’s event and special-event needs, snack glasses and other charcuterie creations.

“With one of our uniquely curated charcuterie boxes or boards, you can experience the ambience of a delicious meal at a fancy restaurant — in the comfort of your own home!” the business says on its Facebook page.

A charcuterie spread by Many Loves Charcuterie. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

🧀Let It Brie Bellbrook

Contact: Facebook | (937) 559-1482

Let It Brie specializes in customized charcuterie boards, boxes and “table scapes.” The Bellbrook-based home business starts at a baseline pricing of $10 to $12 per person, and the options are flexible to save some money if a customer already has a board they can use at home. Let It Brie does deliver.

A charcuterie "box" by Let It Brie Bellbrook. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

🧀Boardful

Contact: Facebook | (937) 581-5004

Based in the Cincinnati area but delivering to Dayton, Boardful creates “hand-crafted graze boards, boxes and tables” that are all customizable. The best way to start a Boardful order is to direct-message its Facebook page for a quote on a spread.

A Boardful charcuterie board. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

🧀Charcuterie by Marie

Contact: Facebook | charcuteriebymarie@gmail.com

Charcuterie by Marie is a Troy-based charcuterie business run out of the home of Marie Francis, although Francis said there are plans to expand outside of the home. Charcuterie by Marie also sells small boxes of charcuterie munchies out of Rosebud’s Ranch and Garden in Piqua.

A Charcuterie by Marie charcuterie board. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

🧀Om Nom Mobile Café

Contact: Facebook | (937) 770-4488 | Website

Om Nom Mobile Café is proudly Dayton’s first plant-based food truck and pop-up shop that delivers. It not only sells 100% vegan charcuterie board, but also specializes in doughnuts. The food truck asks customers give at least a 24-hour notice on any charcuterie board order.

An Om Nom Mobile Cafe all-vegan charcuterie board. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

🧀Chaffee’s Brewhouse

Contact: chaffeesbrewhouse.com | 15 S. 2nd St., Tipp City

Chaffee’s is a neighborhood spot in downtown Tipp City that puts a special focus on its charcuterie boards to pair with its extensive menu of craft beer, craft cocktails, mocktails and wine.