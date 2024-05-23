13 trivia clues that stumped Amy Schneider in second annual ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ tournament

Dayton native and “Jeopardy!” super champ Amy Schneider finished fourth in the second annual “Jeopardy! Masters” tournament, which aired May 1-22.
The Oakland, California writer and winner of the 2022 Tournament of Champions was among six super champs vying for trivia glory: reigning “Masters” winner James Holzhauer; Season 1 “Masters” finalists Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach; 2024 Tournament of Champions winner Yogesh Raut; and 2024 Invitational Tournament winner Victoria Groce. Schneider, the runner-up in the Invitational Tournament, was specifically chosen as a Producers Pick.
Final results and winnings: Groce (1): $500,000; Raut (2): $250,000; Holzhauer (3): $150,000; Schneider (4): $100,000; Roach (5): $75,000; and Amodio (6): $50,000.
Here are 13 trivia clues that stumped Schneider during the course of the competition.
Credit: Disney
Credit: Disney
WEDNESDAY, MAY 1
Category: Meet the Smiths
Clue: The rapper and actor born James Todd Smith took this stage name as a teen.
Schneider’s response: The Fresh Prince
Correct answer: LL Cool J
MONDAY, MAY 6
Category: Overlaps
Clue: Collectively all the living matter in the Bay State.
Schneider’s response: Unfinished response
Correct answer: BioMassachusetts
FRIDAY, MAY 10
Category: Plane Talk
Clue: It’s the general term for a wing, fin or other airplane part that produces lift as it moves through the air.
Schneider’s response: Aileron
Correct answer: Airfoil
MONDAY, MAY 13
Category: Middle Name, Please
Clue: Of James Cagney, Jimmy Durante and Robert Kennedy.
Schneider’s response: Fitzgerald
Correct answer: Francis
Category: The “F.B.,” I
Clue: On Jan. 1, 1959 this leader said adios to Cuba, fleeing to the Dominican Republic.
Schneider’s response: Francisco Batista
Correct answer: Fulgencio Batista
Category: Anagrams
Clue: One is a procedure foundational to computer science; the other was made in large part obsolete by computers.
Schneider’s response: Unfinished response
Correct answer: Algorithm and Logarithm
WEDNESDAY, MAY 15
Category: Short Stories
Clue: Down -- steadily down it crept... downward with its lateral velocity. To the right -- to the left’ is in this 1842 tale.
Schneider’s response: “The Gold-Bug”
Correct answer: “The Pit and the Pendulum”
FRIDAY, MAY 17
Category: Furniture
Clue: Footstool options include the ottoman, which offers storage, and this, also a word for a clump of grass, which does not.
Schneider’s response: Tussock
Correct answer: Hassock
Category: The Tortured Poets Department
Clue: “The Awful Rowing Toward God” by this American was published in 1975, the year after she took her own life.
Schneider’s response: Plath (Sylvia)
Correct answer: Anne Sexton
Credit: Disney
Credit: Disney
Category: Bridges
Clue: A Cold War-flavored word for a Russian, it simply means Russian, and is the name of an island and a bridge linking it to Vladivostok.
Schneider’s response: Bolshevik
Correct answer: Russky
Category: Eternal Sunshine
Clue: The first person to see a spacecraft named for him launched was Eugene Parker, father of the field known by this sunny term.
Schneider’s response: Heliology
Correct answer: Heliophysics
MONDAY, MAY 20
Category: Let’s Play Bingo!
Clue: Playing the game in this movie, Johnny Knoxville suggests making it “strip bingo” and that’s just the beginning.
Schneider’s response: “Dodgeball”
Correct answer: “Bad Grandpa”
Category: Metallic Elements
Clue: As it’s rarely found in pure form, one explanation of its name is that it comes from Greek for “not alone” or “not one.”
Schneider’s response: Astatine
Correct answer: Antimony
Credit: ABC
Credit: ABC
