4 Paws needs items for service dogs

Also added at that time was the program for adults with Alzheimer’s. These service dogs are handled by the caregivers and can provide behavior disruption and tracking if the patients should wander off.

“We were desperately hoping the coronavirus pandemic would be behind us, but there is concern that we might be back where we were in 2020 with a shortage of donations so we are ramping up now so that we are not caught short-handed should that time come. Make a Difference readers can help by donating items we use every day. We appreciate any support the community can provide,” says Camm.

Here’s what they need

Cleaning supplies

Laundry pods (liquid detergent is not used)

Clorox/disinfecting wipes

Lysol spray

Disinfecting cleaner

Pine Sol

Nitrile gloves (big need for these)

Bleach

Potty bags

Odoban

Dog supplies

Nylabones

Baby shampoo (for bathing puppies)

Jolly Balls (assorted sizes)

Pup-Peroni (no off brands)

Other supplies

Bottled water (for employees)

Items can be dropped off in the lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4 Paws for Ability, 207 Dayton Ave., Xenia, Ohio 45385.

For more information, visit 4pawsforability.org or call ( 937) 374-0385.

Other ways to help

4 Paws is always in need of more families and individuals willing to foster service dogs-in-training ranging in age from 8 weeks to 2 years old. The primary responsibility is to socialize these dogs in the public and at home.

“Because the majority of the service dogs are placed with children, families with children are particularly well-suited to provide basic training and essential socialization,” says Camm. “Children and youth volunteers learn about the responsibility of raising a confident, well-trained dog and the impact their work will have on another child or veteran with disabilities.”

4 Paws provides all volunteer trainers with regular training, as well as free medical care and supplies for the service dog-in-training. Service dogs in training typically return to 4 Paws for Ability at around 1 to 2 years old to begin their task training. Learn more or submit an application to volunteer by visiting 4pawsforability.org and clicking on the Volunteer tab.

