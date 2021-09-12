Choose your own hiking trail adventure

While the complete trail totals 28.7 miles – winding through Germantown and Twin Creek MetroParks as well as the connector trail – hikers can trek as little or as long as they would like. This year’s TVT Challenge includes the new 2.3-mile extension of the Germantown MetroPark’s orange trail.

Caption The Twin Valley Trail Challenge is about meeting your personal goal. CONTRIBUTED

“And if you don’t quite make it as far as you were hoping, we’ll have shuttles available to get you back to the start,” Sheldon said. “We will also have four water and aid stations along the route to help you stay fueled for the challenge.”

Holding the event in September adds an additional challenge to the already challenging hike.

“With less daylight, there’s a good chance you’ll be starting or finishing your hike in the dark,” Sheldon said. “We are recommending that everyone bring a headlamp.”

Day-of registration is open from 5:30 a.m. until noon at the Twin Valley Welcome Center in Germantown MetroPark. Niekamp suggests getting started early.

“A fast hiker could finish in eight hours, but a more typical time is between 10 and 12 hours,” he said.

The fun doesn’t end with the hike as there will be a post-challenge cookout on Saturday. Free camping at Germantown MetroPark is also an option both Friday and Saturday night. Online registration for camping can be found at metroparks.org/tvtchallenge.

“After having to cancel last year and then delaying earlier this year, it will be awesome to get people out together, hiking in the beautiful Twin Valley,” Sheldon said.

And whether it’s a mile or the full 28.7 miles, the challenge is up to you.

“It’s an incredibly rewarding experience when you challenge yourself and achieve it,” Niekamp said.