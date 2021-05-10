X

A ‘once in a lifetime opportunity,’ open cockpit bi-plane rides start this month

Open cockpit bi-plane rides begin this month at WACO Air Museum & Aviation Learning Center in Troy.
By Lisa Powell

Imagine the sensation of soaring across a bright blue sky in a classic yellow bi-plane.

“When do you ever get to ride in a historic open-cockpit plane?” said Jeanette Smith, learning center assistant. “It truly is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The bi-plane, nicknamed “Sunny,” was a gift to the WACO Historical Society from Jordan and Doug Jaffe in 2016. The plane is used for flights and for training by the WACO Air Museum & Aviation Learning Center.

Credit: Mike Ullery

Credit: Mike Ullery

There are two ride options. The “Discovery Ride” is $200 (plus tax) for a 10 to 12-minute ride. The flight is for one or two people who sit side by side in front of the pilot.

The rides will be held on the following weekends: May 22-23; June 19-20; Aug. 13-15; Sept. 17-19; and Oct. 16-17.

The “Explore Ride” is $350 (plus tax) and is approximately 30 minutes. It is for one or two people who sit side by side in front of the pilot. The ride can be scheduled with 48-hour notice.

Ride scheduling can be reserved on the museum’s website. Gift certificates are also available.

More information: Website

