A ‘once in a lifetime opportunity,’ open cockpit bi-plane rides start this month

There are two ride options. The “Discovery Ride” is $200 (plus tax) for a 10 to 12-minute ride. The flight is for one or two people who sit side by side in front of the pilot.

The rides will be held on the following weekends: May 22-23; June 19-20; Aug. 13-15; Sept. 17-19; and Oct. 16-17.

The “Explore Ride” is $350 (plus tax) and is approximately 30 minutes. It is for one or two people who sit side by side in front of the pilot. The ride can be scheduled with 48-hour notice.

Ride scheduling can be reserved on the museum’s website. Gift certificates are also available.

More information: Website