BEST OF DAYTON: The best farmers market can be enjoyed year-round

If you want to eat healthier, the 2nd Street Market is a good place to find fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as some meat and dairy products. CONTRIBUTED
Best of Dayton
By Dayton.com Staff
March 3, 2020

Once again, Best of Dayton voters have decided the best farmers market is town is one that can be enjoyed year-round.

The 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton won the best farmers market category in Dayton.com’s 2019-20 people’s choice contest for the fifth consecutive year.

The 2nd Street Market has announced it will test expanded hours beginning in June. For 13 weeks the market will be open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. LISA POWELL / STAFF
Credit: Kyle Nagel

Credit: Kyle Nagel

🥇WINNER: 2nd Street Market

600 E. Second St., Dayton | WebsiteFacebook

If you haven’t been what are you waiting for?

More than 50 vendors fill a historical freight house in Dayton with everything from fresh meat, eggs, cheeses and chocolate.

You will feel like you stepped into a European market. It’s a great place to shop local or grab lunch.

The market is open year-round Thursday to Saturday and Sundays from June to December. There is an outdoor market from June through October on Saturdays.

Harvest Holiday Weekend on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27 at 2nd Street Market offered family-friendly fun with lots of “spook-tacular” activities including pumpkin decorating, a costume parade, a scavenger hunt, trick-or-treating at the different vendor booths and more. DAVID MOODIE / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Socks, scarves and rugs made from alpaca fleece, hand-made pottery and gifts from a garden shop are just a sampling of the special items that can be found.

ajc.com
Credit: Yellow Springs Farmers' Market

Credit: Yellow Springs Farmers' Market

🥈SECOND PLACE: Yellow Springs Farmers Market

228 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs | Facebook 

This seasonal farmer’s market has been a fixture for four decades. It is located behind the Kings Yard Shops behind the Trail Tavern and hosts vendors from March through November.

Shoppers will find fresh fruit and vegetables, organic meat, eggs and produce, breads, cheese, baked goods, flowers, natural body care, and other artisan-made products.

🥉THIRD PLACE: Yankee Street Market

8487 Yankee St., Dayton | (937) 439-7745

Yankee Street Market is family owned and operated, serving the community since 1989. Produce is locally grown.

PAST WINNERS: BEST OF DAYTON BEST FARMERS MARKET

2018

WINNER: 2nd Street Market

2ND PLACE: Yellow Springs Farmers Market

3RD PLACE: Miamisburg Farmers Market

2017

WINNER: 2nd Street Market

2ND PLACE: Miamisburg Farmers Market

3RD PLACE: Yellow Springs Farmers Market

2016

WINNER: 2nd Street Market

2ND PLACE: The Heights Farmers Market (Huber Heights)

3RD PLACE: Yellow Springs Farmers Market

2015

WINNER: 2nd Street Market

2ND PLACE: Shiloh Farmers’ Market

3RD PLACE: Yellow Springs Farmers Market

