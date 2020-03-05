BEST OF DAYTON: The best farmers market can be enjoyed year-round

Once again, Best of Dayton voters have decided the best farmers market is town is one that can be enjoyed year-round.
The 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton won the best farmers market category in Dayton.com’s 2019-20 people’s choice contest for the fifth consecutive year.
Credit: Kyle Nagel
If you haven’t been what are you waiting for?
More than 50 vendors fill a historical freight house in Dayton with everything from fresh meat, eggs, cheeses and chocolate.
You will feel like you stepped into a European market. It’s a great place to shop local or grab lunch.
The market is open year-round Thursday to Saturday and Sundays from June to December. There is an outdoor market from June through October on Saturdays.
Socks, scarves and rugs made from alpaca fleece, hand-made pottery and gifts from a garden shop are just a sampling of the special items that can be found.
Credit: Yellow Springs Farmers' Market
🥈SECOND PLACE: Yellow Springs Farmers Market
228 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs | Facebook
This seasonal farmer’s market has been a fixture for four decades. It is located behind the Kings Yard Shops behind the Trail Tavern and hosts vendors from March through November.
Shoppers will find fresh fruit and vegetables, organic meat, eggs and produce, breads, cheese, baked goods, flowers, natural body care, and other artisan-made products.
🥉THIRD PLACE: Yankee Street Market
8487 Yankee St., Dayton | (937) 439-7745
Yankee Street Market is family owned and operated, serving the community since 1989. Produce is locally grown.
PAST WINNERS: BEST OF DAYTON BEST FARMERS MARKET
2018
WINNER: 2nd Street Market
2ND PLACE: Yellow Springs Farmers Market
3RD PLACE: Miamisburg Farmers Market
2017
WINNER: 2nd Street Market
2ND PLACE: Miamisburg Farmers Market
3RD PLACE: Yellow Springs Farmers Market
2016
WINNER: 2nd Street Market
2ND PLACE: The Heights Farmers Market (Huber Heights)
3RD PLACE: Yellow Springs Farmers Market
2015
WINNER: 2nd Street Market
2ND PLACE: Shiloh Farmers’ Market
3RD PLACE: Yellow Springs Farmers Market