BEST OF DAYTON WINNERS 2019-20: Bars, beer, breweries and nightlife

Whether you need to unwind after a rough day with a tall, cold Dayton-made brew or treat yourself with a hand-crafted cocktail made just for you, Dayton’s bar, brewery and nightclub scene has just what you need.
Maybe you’re looking for great new watering hole, a place to show off your mad trivia or dance skills or the diviest dive bar to chill with your closest friends.
These are the best breweries, brews, cocktails and bars in Dayton, as voted by the community in Dayton.com’s Best of Dayton 2019-20 poll.
Raise your glass to Dayton’s best!
BEST BARTENDER
Credit: DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED
🥇WINNER: Matt Ross, The Barrel House
417 E. Third St., Dayton | 937-222-4795 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Randi Hamblin, Kings Point Pub
4660 Wilmington Pike, Dayton | 937-296-1915 | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Chad McKanna, Buffalo Wild Wings (Kettering)
262 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-424-3999 | Website | Facebook
BEST BEER, WINE OR LIQUOR SHOP
🥇WINNER: Arrow Wine & Spirits
615 Lyons Road, Centerville | 937 433-6778 | 2950 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-298-1456 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Belmont Party Supply
2621 Smithville Road, Dayton | 937-252-4724 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: The Barrel House
417 E. Third St., Dayton | 937-222-4795 | Website | Facebook
BEST BLOODY MARY
🥇WINNER: Tank's Bar & Grill
2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | Facebook | Website
SECOND PLACE: Blind Bob's
430 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-938-6405 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Trolley Stop
530 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-461-1101 | Website | Facebook
BEST COCKTAILS
🥇WINNER: The Century Bar
18 S. Jefferson St., Dayton | 937-223-3382 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Wheat Penny
515 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-496-5268 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Salar
400 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-203–3999 | Website | Facebook
BEST CRAFT BEER BAR
Credit: Tom Gilliam
🥇WINNER: The Barrel House
417 E. Third St., Dayton | 937-222-4795 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Bunkers Sports Bar and Grill
893 E. National Road, Vandalia | 937-890-8899 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Chappys Social House
7880 Washington Village Drive, Washington Twp. | (937) 439-9200 | Website | Facebook
BEST DANCE CLUB
🥇WINNER: Masque
Currently closed and seeking to reopen in new location | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Julia's Nite Club
8939 Kingsridge Drive, Miami Twp. | 937-439-2422 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Ned Peppers
419 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-224-4888 | Website | Facebook
BEST DIVE BAR
🥇WINNER: Tank's Bar and Grill
2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | Facebook | Website
SECOND PLACE: Hole in the Wall
423 E. Fifth St., Dayton | (937) 813-2033 | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Mack's Tavern
381 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp. | 937-813-7217 | Website | Facebook
BEST GAY BAR
🥇WINNER: Masque
Currently closed and seeking to reopen in new location | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: MJ's on Jefferson
20 N. Jefferson St., Dayton | 937-223-3259 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: The Stage Door
44 N. Jefferson St., Dayton | 937-223-7418 | Facebook
BEST HAPPY HOUR
🥇WINNER: Trolley Stop
530 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-461-1101 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Mack's Tavern
381 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp. | 937-813-7217 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Bennett's Publical Family Sports Grill
67 S. Main St., Miamisburg | 937-866-4200 | Website | Facebook
BEST KARAOKE
🥇WINNER: Blind Bob's
430 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-938-6405 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Soft Rock Cafe
877 E Franklin St., Centerville | 937-438-3093 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Masque
Currently closed and seeking to reopen in new location | Website | Facebook
BEST LOCAL BREWERY
🥇WINNER: Warped Wing
26 Wyandot St., Dayton | 937-222-7003 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Yellow Springs Brewery
305 N. Walnut St., Yellow Springs | 937-767-0222 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Crooked Handle Brewing Co.
760 N. Main St., Springboro | (937) 790-3450 | Website | Facebook
BEST LOCALLY MADE BEER
🥇WINNER: Warped Wing Trotwood Lager
26 Wyandot St., Dayton | 937-222-7003 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Yellow Springs Brewery Boat Show
305 N. Walnut St., Yellow Springs | 937-767-0222 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Crooked Handle Brewing’s Roadside Peanut Butter Porter
760 N. Main St., Springboro | (937) 790-3450 | Website | Facebook
BEST LOCALLY MADE SPIRITS
🥇WINNER: Belle of Dayton
122 Van Buren St., Dayton | 937-250-1837 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Buckeye Vodka
827 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton | 937-287-7076 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Stillwrights
5380 Intrastate Drive, Fairborn | (937) 879-4447 | Website | Facebook
BEST MARGARITA
🥇WINNER: Elsa's
Elsa’s On the Border, 1227 Wilmington Ave., Dayton | 937-938-7372
Elsa’s East Restaurant & Cantina, 3618 Linden Ave., Dayton | 937-252-9635
Elsa’s Kettering Sports Grill, 1216 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-294-9210
Elsa’s South Restaurant & Cantina, 6318 Far Hills Ave., Centerville | 937-439-3897
Elsa’s Corner Cantina, 6204A Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Twp. | 937-310-1373
SECOND PLACE: El Meson
903 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrollton | 937-859-8229 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: El Toro Bar & Grill
Multiple Dayton-area locations | Facebook | Website
BEST PLACE TO HOOK UP
🥇WINNER: The Barrel House
417 E. Third St., Dayton | 937-222-4795 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Julia's Nite Club
8939 Kingsridge Drive, Miami Twp. | 937-439-2422 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Masque
Currently closed and seeking to reopen in new location | Website | Facebook
BEST TRIVIA
Credit: Jim Witmer
🥇WINNER: Bunkers Bar and Grill
893 E. National Road, Vandalia | 937-890-8899 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Blind Bob's
430 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-938-6405 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Mack's Tavern
381 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp. | 937-813-7217 | Website | Facebook
BEST WINERY
🥇WINNER: Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant
5220 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville | 937-900-9463 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: The Winery at Versailles
6572 State Route 47, Versailles | 937-526-3232 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Valley Vineyards
2276 US-22 & OH-3, Morrow | 513-899-2485 | Website | Facebook
BEST OF DAYTON WINNERS IN OTHER CATEGORIES
>> Arts, Music & Entertainment winners
>> Shopping & Services winners
>> Fitness, Outdoors & Recreation winners