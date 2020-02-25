dayton logo
X

BEST OF DAYTON WINNERS 2019-20: Restaurants, dishes and sweet treats

ajc.com

Best of Dayton
By Michelle Fong
Feb 24, 2020
The top three winners in Dayton.com’s Best of Dayton 2019-20 contest in food, dining and restaurant categories.

Our favorite restaurants are important to us. When we find that local restaurant with the perfect ambiance and delicious food we simply can’t get enough. And, no matter what sort of cuisine you prefer on any given day, it’s likely that the Dayton area has at least one restaurant or dining establishment that serves up ambiance and delicious food in spades.

As decided by your fellow Daytonians, these are the public’s very favorite restaurants in the area (and their favorite dishes). No matter the occasion (romantic date, showing an out-of-towner around, etc.), we have discovered the answer to “Which Dayton restaurant has the best (fill in the blank)?”

These are some of the best places, dishes and sweet treats to eat around Dayton, as voted by the community during Dayton.com’s Best of Dayton contest.

The public submit their nominations last fall and the places with the most nominations made it to the final ballot. These are the top three winners in each categories (and in a few cases, an honorable mention for some of the tight races).

May you discover a new favorite place to eat in 2020!

Here are the Food & Dining winners, as voted by the community, from Best of Dayton 2019-20:

BEST APPETIZER

🥇WINNER: Thai 9 Crab Rangoon

11 Brown St., Dayton | 937-222-3227 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Wheat Penny Oven & Bar Eggplant Fries

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-496-5268 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Jimmie's Ladder 11 Paisano Pasta Chips

936 Brown St., Dayton | 937-424-1784 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST ASIAN FOOD

The yuzu salmon appetizer at Ozu 852 is made with black and ikura caviar. Ozu 852 is a repeat winner of the Best Asian Food category in the Best of Dayton contest. The restaurant, located at 852 Union Blvd. in Englewood, is known for fresh, quality sushi, hibachi, Chinese and Japanese foods. LISA POWELL / STAFF
Caption
The yuzu salmon appetizer at Ozu 852 is made with black and ikura caviar. Ozu 852 is a repeat winner of the Best Asian Food category in the Best of Dayton contest. The restaurant, located at 852 Union Blvd. in Englewood, is known for fresh, quality sushi, hibachi, Chinese and Japanese foods. LISA POWELL / STAFF

🥇WINNER: Ozu852

852 Union Blvd., Clayton | 937-832-3000 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Thai 9

11 Brown St., Dayton | 937-222-3227 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: China Cottage

6290 Far Hills Ave., Centerville | 937-434-2622

3718 Wilmington Pike, Kettering | 937-294-4724

1983 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood | 937-854-8033

784 N. Main St., Springboro | 937-748-8866

Website

BEST BAKERY

ele' Cake Co. is the Best of Dayton winner for Best Bakery in the 2019-20 contest.
Caption
ele' Cake Co. is the Best of Dayton winner for Best Bakery in the 2019-20 contest.

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

🥇WINNER: ele Cake Co.

810 East Dixie Drive, West Carrollton

1279 North Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

3680 Rigby Road at Austin Landing, Miamisburg

937-384-2253 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Dorothy Lane Market

2710 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-299-3561

6177 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp. | 937-434-1294

740 N. Main St., Springboro | 937-748-6800

WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Ashley's Pastry Shop

21 Park Ave., Dayton | 937-293-1719 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST BBQ

City Barbeque is the Best of Dayton winner for Best BBQ in the 2019-20 contest. (Source: City Barbeque Facebook)
Caption
City Barbeque is the Best of Dayton winner for Best BBQ in the 2019-20 contest. (Source: City Barbeque Facebook)

🥇WINNER: City Barbeque

2330 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 937-320-0000 |

WebsiteFacebook

5 E. Franklin St., Centerville | 937-312-1350 |

WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Company 7 BBQ

1001 S. Main St., Englewood | 937-836-2777 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Hickory River Smokehouse

135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City | 937-669-2271 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST BREAKFAST

We are betting you can’t finish The Gambler - two pancakes, one slab of french toast, bacon and hash brown and a ‘girle’ size omelet. Pictured with sausage gravy.
Caption
We are betting you can’t finish The Gambler - two pancakes, one slab of french toast, bacon and hash brown and a ‘girle’ size omelet. Pictured with sausage gravy.

🥇WINNER: Tank's Bar & Grill

2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | FacebookWebsite

SECOND PLACE: Golden Nugget

2932 S. Dixie Drive, Kettering | 937-298-0138 | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: First Watch

4105 W. Town & Country Road, Kettering | 937-643-4077

5245 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville | 937-732-9013

2614-A Colonel Glen Highway, Fairborn | 937-431-9150

2824 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Miami Twp. | 937-435-3127

WebsiteFacebook

BEST BRUNCH

Classic dishes from First Watch. (Source: First Watch)
Caption
Classic dishes from First Watch. (Source: First Watch)

🥇WINNER: First Watch

4105 W. Town & Country Road, Kettering | 937-643-4077

5245 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville | 937-732-9013

2614-A Colonel Glen Highway, Fairborn | 937-431-9150

2824 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Miami Twp. | 937-435-3127

WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Another Broken Egg Cafe

3450 Rigby Road, Austin Landing, Miamisburg | 937-866-4510 | WebsiteFacebook

2453 Esquire Drive, Beavercreek | (937) 912-5074

THIRD PLACE: Dublin Pub

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-7822 | Website Facebook

BEST BURGER

A cheeseburger and hand cut fries at Tank's. Photo: Tank's Facebook page.
Caption
A cheeseburger and hand cut fries at Tank's. Photo: Tank's Facebook page.

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

🥇WINNER: Tank's Bar & Grill

2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | FacebookWebsite

SECOND PLACE: Slyder's Tavern

836 Watervliet Ave., Dayton | 937-258-1222 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: The Hamburger Wagon

12 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg | 937-847-2442 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST CHEAP EATS

A closeup look at Tank’s Bar and Grill’s peanut butter and jelly club ($4.99). (Staff photo by Amelia Robinson)
Caption
A closeup look at Tank’s Bar and Grill’s peanut butter and jelly club ($4.99). (Staff photo by Amelia Robinson)

🥇WINNER: Tank's Bar & Grill

2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | FacebookWebsite

SECOND PLACE: The Hamburger Wagon

12 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg | 937-847-2442 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Taqueria Mixteca

1609 E. 3rd St., Dayton | 937-258-2654 | FacebookWebsite

2190 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood | 937-529-7535 | FacebookWebsite

BEST CHICKEN SANDWICH

A chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A. LISA POWELL / STAFF
Caption
A chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A. LISA POWELL / STAFF

🥇WINNER: Chick-fil-A

Multiple Dayton-area locationsWebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Popeyes

Multiple Dayton-area locationsWebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | (937) 372-3202 | WebsiteFacebook

HONORABLE MENTION: The Chicken Spot

3261 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton | (937) 813-1618  | Facebook

This newly opened destination for chicken came in just a couple votes behind Nick’s Restaurant. This is definitely one to watch and one to try.

BEST CHILI

Cup of Tank’s Road Kill Chili. (Staff photo by Amelia Robinson)
Caption
Cup of Tank’s Road Kill Chili. (Staff photo by Amelia Robinson)

🥇WINNER: Tank's Bar & Grill

2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | FacebookWebsite

SECOND PLACE:﻿ Skyline Chili

Multiple Dayton-area locationsWebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | (937) 372-3202 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST CHINESE FOOD

Shrimp dish at China Cottage No. 4. China Cottage is the winner of Best Chinese Food in Dayton.com’s Best of Dayton 2019-20 contest.
Caption
Shrimp dish at China Cottage No. 4. China Cottage is the winner of Best Chinese Food in Dayton.com’s Best of Dayton 2019-20 contest.

Credit: Chris Stewart

Credit: Chris Stewart

🥇WINNER: China Cottage

6290 Far Hills Ave., Centerville | 937-434-2622

3718 Wilmington Pike, Kettering | 937-294-4724

1983 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood | 937-854-8033

784 N. Main St., Springboro | 937-748-8866

Website

SECOND PLACE: Ozu852

852 Union Blvd., Clayton | 937-832-3000 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: CJ Chan

2747 W. Alex Bell Road, Moraine | (937) 259-8882 | Website

536 Wilmington Ave., Dayton | (937) 259-9866 | Website

BEST CHIPS

Mikesell's is keeping it fresh and fun with two brand new varieties. PHOTO / Mikesell's Snack Food Company Facebook page
Caption
Mikesell's is keeping it fresh and fun with two brand new varieties. PHOTO / Mikesell's Snack Food Company Facebook page

🥇WINNER: ﻿Mikesell's Potato Chip Co.

333 Leo St., Dayton | 937-228-9400 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | (937) 372-3202 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Blind Bob's

430 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-938-6405 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST CHOCOLATES

Each heart on the Esther Price peanut butter creams are hand-strung by a person in the candy factory on Wayne Avenue in Dayton. LISA POWELL / STAFF
Caption
Each heart on the Esther Price peanut butter creams are hand-strung by a person in the candy factory on Wayne Avenue in Dayton. LISA POWELL / STAFF

🥇WINNER: Esther Price Fine Chocolates

Multiple Dayton-area locationsWebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Winans Chocolates + Coffees

Multiple Dayton-area locationsWebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe

101 E. Alex Bell Road, Centerville | (937) 436-5066  | WebsiteFacebook

BEST COFFEEHOUSE

Ghostlight Coffee is scheduled to open its second location to the public Thursday, Nov. 14. The business will sell coffee, baked goods and an assortment of breakfast and lunch items, including an impossible meatloaf sandwich, Yemeni toast and Keener Farm sage sausage sandwiches. The grand opening of the second Ghostlight location will mark the eighth anniversary of the opening of the first. Shane Anderson opened Ghostlight Coffee in Dayton’s South Park neighborhood Nov. 14, 2011. The original location remains open. The new location is at 800 S Patterson Boulevard next to Old Scratch Pizza and across from Grismer Tire.
Caption
Ghostlight Coffee is scheduled to open its second location to the public Thursday, Nov. 14. The business will sell coffee, baked goods and an assortment of breakfast and lunch items, including an impossible meatloaf sandwich, Yemeni toast and Keener Farm sage sausage sandwiches. The grand opening of the second Ghostlight location will mark the eighth anniversary of the opening of the first. Shane Anderson opened Ghostlight Coffee in Dayton’s South Park neighborhood Nov. 14, 2011. The original location remains open. The new location is at 800 S Patterson Boulevard next to Old Scratch Pizza and across from Grismer Tire.

🥇WINNER: Ghostlight Coffee

Midtown: 800 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton | South Park: 1201 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-985-2633 | FacebookWebsite

SECOND PLACE: Winans Chocolates + Coffees

Multiple Dayton-area locationsWebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Boston Stoker

34 W. Second St., Dayton | 937-223-1224

8321 N. Main St., Clayton | 937-890-2345

1293 S. Dorset Road, Troy | 937-552-7965

215 N. Main St., Centerville | 937-439-2400

WebsiteFacebook

BEST DELI/SANDWICH SHOP

The Cuban at DiSalvo's Deli.
Caption
The Cuban at DiSalvo's Deli.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

🥇WINNER: DiSalvo's Deli

1383 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-298-5053 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Canal Street Deli and Arcade

308 E. 1st St., Dayton | 937-220-9333 | FacebookWebsite

THIRD PLACE: Flyboy's Deli

2515 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-723–6135 | FacebookWebsite

BEST DINER

The Mel-O-Dee Omelette with hashbrowns and biscuits and coffee. Bill Lackey/Staff
Caption
The Mel-O-Dee Omelette with hashbrowns and biscuits and coffee. Bill Lackey/Staff

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

🥇WINNER: Mel-O-Dee Restaurant

2350 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle | 937-849-1378 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Hasty Tasty Pancake House

3509 Linden Ave., Dayton | 937-254-8431 | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: George's Family Restaurant

5216 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton | 937-275-0705 | FacebookWebsite

BEST DONUTS

Bill's Donut Shop order ready in the box on Wednesday, February 27, 2013 in Centerville. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
Caption
Bill's Donut Shop order ready in the box on Wednesday, February 27, 2013 in Centerville. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

🥇WINNER: Bill's Donuts

268 N. Main St., Centerville | 937-433-0002 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Jim's Donuts

122 E. National Rd., Vandalia | 937-898-4222 | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Stan the Donut Man

1441 Wilmington Ave., Dayton | 937-293-1080 | Facebook

BEST FAMILY RESTAURANT

Spaghetti Warehouse in Dayton offers a heaping pasta dish on Wednesdays for $5, including salad and breadsticks. (Source: Spaghetti Warehouse Facebook)
Caption
Spaghetti Warehouse in Dayton offers a heaping pasta dish on Wednesdays for $5, including salad and breadsticks. (Source: Spaghetti Warehouse Facebook)

🥇WINNER: Spaghetti Warehouse

36 W. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-461-3913 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Mamma DiSalvo’s

1375 E. Stroop Road, Dayton | 937-299-5831 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Doubleday’s Grill & Tavern

199 E. Alex Bell Road, Centerville | 937-436-4666 |776 N. Main St., Springboro | 937-514-7755 WebsiteFacebook

BEST FINE DINING

The Pine Club famous steak, rolls and stewed tomatoes
Caption
The Pine Club famous steak, rolls and stewed tomatoes

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

🥇WINNER: The Pine Club

1926 Brown St., Dayton | 937-228-7463 | Website Facebook

SECOND PLACE: The Oakwood Club

2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-293-6973 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Carvers Steaks & Chops

1535 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp. | (937) 433-7099 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST FOOD TRUCK

More than 50 trucks participated in this year's Miami County Gourmet Food Truck Rally, including Zombie Dogz. One of their specialties is a pizza-inspired dog called the Blood Graffiti. PHOTO / TOM GILLIAM PHOTOGRAPHY
Caption
More than 50 trucks participated in this year's Miami County Gourmet Food Truck Rally, including Zombie Dogz. One of their specialties is a pizza-inspired dog called the Blood Graffiti. PHOTO / TOM GILLIAM PHOTOGRAPHY

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

🥇WINNER: Zombie Dogz

Restaurant location: 1200 Brown St., Dayton | Website | See Facebook  for food truck appearances

SECOND PLACE: McNasty's

See Facebook for food truck appearances

THIRD PLACE: Greek Street Food Truck

See Facebook for food truck appearances

BEST FRENCH FRIES

Penn Station hand-cut fries. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Penn Station hand-cut fries. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Sarah M. Baker

Credit: Sarah M. Baker

🥇WINNER: Five Guys

1143 Brown St., Dayton | (937) 222-2325

3286 Pentagon Park Blvd., Beavercreek | 937-427-6590

1057 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville | 937-428-4897

10635 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg | 937-865-9199

FacebookWebsite

SECOND PLACE: Penn Station

Multiple Dayton-area locationsWebsiteFacebook 

THIRD PLACE: Dublin Pub

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-7822 | Website Facebook

BEST GRILLED CHEESE

My Way Grilled Cheese from Tank's Bar and Grill. (Source: Tank's)
Caption
My Way Grilled Cheese from Tank's Bar and Grill. (Source: Tank's)

🥇WINNER: ﻿Tank's Bar and Grill My Way Grilled Cheese

2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | FacebookWebsite

SECOND PLACE: Melt Bar and Grilled

2733 Fairfield Commons, Unit C, Beavercreek | 937-912-1880 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: McNasty's food truck

See Facebook for food truck appearances

BEST HIDDEN GEM RESTAURANT

Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering, Kettering. MICHELLE FONG/STAFF
Caption
Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering, Kettering. MICHELLE FONG/STAFF

🥇WINNER: Christopher’s Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering | 937-299-0089 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | (937) 372-3202 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: The Florentine

21 W. Market St., Germantown | 937-855-7759 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST HOT DOG

More than 50 trucks participated in this year's Miami County Gourmet Food Truck Rally, including Zombie Dogz. Pictured here is their Blood Graffiti dog. PHOTO / TOM GILLIAM PHOTOGRAPHY
Caption
More than 50 trucks participated in this year's Miami County Gourmet Food Truck Rally, including Zombie Dogz. Pictured here is their Blood Graffiti dog. PHOTO / TOM GILLIAM PHOTOGRAPHY

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

🥇WINNER: Zombie Dogz

Restaurant location: 1200 Brown St., Dayton | Website | See Facebook  for food truck appearances

SECOND PLACE: The Root Beer Stande

1727 Woodman Drive, Dayton | 937-640-1114 | WebsiteFacebook

Open seasonally

THIRD PLACE: Chicago Gyros and Dogs

3979 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek | 937-705-6072 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST ICE CREAM

Dan Young is the Chief Ice Cream Dipper at Young's Jersey Dairy and our Daytonian of the Week.
Caption
Dan Young is the Chief Ice Cream Dipper at Young's Jersey Dairy and our Daytonian of the Week.

Credit: Dan Young

Credit: Dan Young

🥇WINNER: Young's Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs | 937-325-0629 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Graeter's

2412 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood

2330 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

2 N. Main St., Centerville

FacebookWebsite

THIRD PLACE: Ritter's Frozen Custard

2531 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek | 937-320-0772

2226 Wilmington Pike, Kettering | 937-252-3355

WebsiteFacebook

BEST INDIAN RESTAURANT

🥇WINNER: Amar India

2751 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Miami Twp. | 937-439-9005 | 7070 Miller Lane, Butler Twp. | 937-387-6505 | FacebookWebsite

SECOND PLACE: Jeet India

2750 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 937-431-8881 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Ajanta India Restaurant

3063 Woodman Drive, Kettering | 937-296-9200 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST ITALIAN RESTAURANT

Mamma DiSalvo's famous lasagna. Source: Facebook
Caption
Mamma DiSalvo's famous lasagna. Source: Facebook

WINNER: Mamma DiSalvo's

1375 E. Stroop Road, Dayton | 937-299-5831 | FacebookWebsite

🏆Dayton.com’s Best of 2017 Best Italian Food winner

SECOND PLACE: The Spaghetti Warehouse

36 W. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-461-3913 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Giovanni’s

215 W. Main St., Fairborn | (937) 878-1611 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST LATE-NIGHT EATS

My Way Grilled Cheese from Tank's Bar and Grill. (Source: Tank's)
Caption
My Way Grilled Cheese from Tank's Bar and Grill. (Source: Tank's)

🥇WINNER: Tank's Bar & Grill

2033 Wayne Ave, Dayton | (937) 252-2249 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Lucky's Taproom & Eatery

520 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-222-6800 | FacebookWebsite

THIRD PLACE: 416 Diner

416 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-461-0416 | WebsiteFacebook

Explore

BEST LOCAL CHEF

Elizabeth Wiley, founder of Meadowlark and Wheat Penny restaurants. File photo/submitted
Caption
Elizabeth Wiley, founder of Meadowlark and Wheat Penny restaurants. File photo/submitted

🥇WINNER: Elizabeth Wiley at Meadowlark

SECOND PLACE: Dane Shipp at Lock 27

THIRD PLACE: Jack Skilliter at Corner Kitchen

BEST MAC & CHEESE

Portion of macaroni and cheese
Caption
Portion of macaroni and cheese

🥇WINNER: Chick-fil-A

1910 W. Main St., Troy, OH

3339 Benchwood Rd., Dayton

2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd. Spc. F225, Beavercreek

2360 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek

480 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering

5301 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville

2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. #212, Dayton

1482 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton

7602 Trailside Dr., West Chester Township

WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Zombie Dogz

FacebookWebsite | Brick-and-mortar store: 1200 Brown St., Dayton | See Facebook for food truck appearances

THIRD PLACE: Corner Kitchen

613 E. 5th St., Dayton | 937-719-0999 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST MEDITERRANEAN/GREEK DINING

Gyro Palace has opened its second location on Brown Street near University of Dayton.
Caption
Gyro Palace has opened its second location on Brown Street near University of Dayton.

🥇WINNER: Gyro Palace

57 S. Springboro Pike, Miamisburg | 937-436-2770 | Facebook

1124 Brown St., Dayton | 937-813-4004 | Facebook

Website

SECOND PLACE: Olive Mediterranean Grill

44 W. 3rd St., Dayton | 937-221-8399 | FacebookWebsite

THIRD PLACE: Pasha Grill

72 Plum St., The Greene, Beavercreek | 937-429-9000 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST MEXICAN FOOD

Taqueria Mixteca’s chimichanga - a deep fried tortilla filled with meat - comes with cheese sauce, a salad, pico de gallo and rice and beans. The dish is $7.99. (Staff photo by Amelia Robinson)
Caption
Taqueria Mixteca’s chimichanga - a deep fried tortilla filled with meat - comes with cheese sauce, a salad, pico de gallo and rice and beans. The dish is $7.99. (Staff photo by Amelia Robinson)

🥇WINNER: Taqueria Mixteca

1609 E. 3rd St., Dayton | 937-258-2654 | FacebookWebsite

2190 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood | 937-529-7535 | FacebookWebsite

SECOND PLACE: El Toro

Multiple Dayton-area locations | FacebookWebsite

THIRD PLACE: Elsa's

Elsa’s On the Border, 1227 Wilmington Ave., Dayton | 937-938-7372

Elsa’s East Restaurant & Cantina, 3618 Linden Ave., Dayton | 937-252-9635

Elsa’s Kettering Sports Grill, 1216 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-294-9210

Elsa’s South Restaurant & Cantina, 6318 Far Hills Ave., Centerville | 937-439-3897

Elsa’s Corner Cantina, 6204A Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Twp. | 937-310-1373

FacebookWebsite

BEST NEW FOOD TRUCK

6 restaurants, including Amber Rose, Archer's Tavern, Basil's, El Meson, Giovanni's and What the Taco food truck, participated in a Taco Fiesta Sunday, June 30, at Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Boulevard in Kettering. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Caption
6 restaurants, including Amber Rose, Archer's Tavern, Basil's, El Meson, Giovanni's and What the Taco food truck, participated in a Taco Fiesta Sunday, June 30, at Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Boulevard in Kettering. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

🥇WINNER: What The Taco?!

See Facebook for food truck appearances

SECOND PLACE: Billie Gold Bubble Tea

See Facebook for food truck appearances

THIRD PLACE: Smokin' Double D's

See Facebook for food truck appearances

BEST NEW RESTAURANT

Cooperâs Hawk Winery & Restaurant, located in the Cornerstone of Centerville, opens Monday, Aug. 26. Pan-roasted barramundi with blistered green beans, grape tomatoes, ginger rice and Thai lemongrass sauce is one of the entrees on the menu. LISA POWELL / STAFF
Caption
Cooperâs Hawk Winery & Restaurant, located in the Cornerstone of Centerville, opens Monday, Aug. 26. Pan-roasted barramundi with blistered green beans, grape tomatoes, ginger rice and Thai lemongrass sauce is one of the entrees on the menu. LISA POWELL / STAFF

🥇WINNER: Cooper's Hawk Winery

5220 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville | (937) 900-9463 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Flyby BBQ

2733 Fairfield Commons suite A, Beavercreek | (937) 637-3001 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Black Rock Bar & Grill

2745 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek Township | (937) 988-0026 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST OLD-SCHOOL RESTAURANT

The Pine Club, 1926 Brown St. in Dayton, has been sold to new ownership, but that ownership has requested to remain anonymous and has indicated it wants to be completely passive with no role in operations, former owner David Hulme says. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
Caption
The Pine Club, 1926 Brown St. in Dayton, has been sold to new ownership, but that ownership has requested to remain anonymous and has indicated it wants to be completely passive with no role in operations, former owner David Hulme says. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

🥇WINNER: The Pine Club

1926 Brown St., Dayton | 937-228-7463 | FacebookWebsite

SECOND PLACE: Mel-O-Dee

2350 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle | 937-849-1378 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Hickory Bar-B-Q

1082 Brown St., Dayton | (937) 228-5252 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST ONION RINGS

The Pine Club meal, including its signature onion rings. 2008 staff file photo by Lisa Powell
Caption
The Pine Club meal, including its signature onion rings. 2008 staff file photo by Lisa Powell

🥇﻿WINNER: The Pine Club

1926 Brown St., Dayton | 937-228-7463 | FacebookWebsite

SECOND PLACE: Nick's Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | (937) 372-3202 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Red Robin

6404 Miller Ln., Dayton | (937) 410-0073

2671 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek | (937) 320-9800

WebsiteFacebook

BEST PATIO

Give peace (of mind) a chance at The Trolley Stop patio. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Give peace (of mind) a chance at The Trolley Stop patio. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

🥇WINNER: The Trolley Stop

530 E 5th St., Dayton | (937) 461-1101 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Little York Tavern & Pizza

4120 Little York Rd., Dayton | (937) 890-6700 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Basil's on Market Dayton

312 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton | 937-818-4390 | WebsiteFacebook

18 N. Market St., Troy | 937-875-2068 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST PHO

The sliced chicken pho (left) and Sate Shrimp and Pork Pho from Linh's Bistro. Photo source: Vivienne Machi / Staff
Caption
The sliced chicken pho (left) and Sate Shrimp and Pork Pho from Linh's Bistro. Photo source: Vivienne Machi / Staff

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

🥇WINNER: Linh's Bistro

5532 Airway Road, Riverside | 937 252-1857 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: What Da Pho

3464 Pentagon Blvd. C, Beavercreek | (937) 956-6060 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Little Saigon

1718 Woodman Dr., Kettering | (937) 258-8010 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST PIZZA RESTAURANT

Roger Glass, CEO of Marion's Piazza, is the Dayton.com Daytonian of the Week. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Roger Glass, CEO of Marion's Piazza, is the Dayton.com Daytonian of the Week. CONTRIBUTED

🥇WINNER: Marion's Piazza

South Piazza, 711 Shroyer Road | 937-293-6991

North Piazza, 3443 N. Dixie Drive | 937-277-6553

Dayton Mall Piazza, 8991 Kingsridge Drive | 937-435-3300

Town & Country Piazza, 50 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-296-1177

Centerville Piazza, 241 N. Main St., Centerville | 937-433-3993

Beavercreek Piazza, 1320 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 937-429-3393

Englewood Piazza, 404 W. National Road, Englewood | 937-832-0333

Troy Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, Troy | 937-339-2000

WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Old Scratch Pizza

812 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton | 937-331-5357 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Joe's Pizzeria

4313 Airway Road, Dayton | 937-253-8154 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST PLACE FOR A BUSINESS LUNCH

ajc.com
Caption

Credit: Coco's Bistro

Credit: Coco's Bistro

🥇WINNER: Coco's Bistro

250 Warren St., Dayton | 937-228-2626 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Wheat Penny

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-496-5268 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Table 33

130 W. 2nd St., Dayton | (937) 999-3070 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST PUB

It’s hard to believe that the Dublin Pub on the edge of the Oregon District in downtown Dayton used to be a cinder-block gas station! (CONNIE POST/Staff)
Caption
It’s hard to believe that the Dublin Pub on the edge of the Oregon District in downtown Dayton used to be a cinder-block gas station! (CONNIE POST/Staff)

🥇WINNER: Dublin Pub

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-7822 | Website Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Fifth Street Brewpub

1600 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-443-0919 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: The Pub at The Greene

39 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek | (937) 320-1199 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST RESTAURANT AT AUSTIN LANDING

Filet from Firebirds Woodfire Grill / Handout
Caption
Filet from Firebirds Woodfire Grill / Handout

Credit: Yvonne Zusel

Credit: Yvonne Zusel

🥇WINNER: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

3500 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg | (937) 865-9355 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: BJ's Brewhouse

10563 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg | (937) 859-6000 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Dewey's Pizza

3600 Rigby Road, Miamisburg | 937-859-7777 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST RESTAURANT AT THE GREENE

A Perth Amboy woman lost her lawsuit against the Cheesecake Factory.
Caption
A Perth Amboy woman lost her lawsuit against the Cheesecake Factory.

🥇WINNER: The Cheesecake Factory

56 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek | 937-320-9901 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: bd's Mongolian Grill

4488 Glengarry Dr., Beavercreek | (937) 427-1900 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Pies & Pints

52 Plum St., Beavercreek | (937) 429-7437 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST RESTAURANT FOR A LARGE GROUP

Ashley Peterson, Jamie Kremmel, Abby Pifer and Emily Campbell all members of the Fairmont High School Field Hockey team, enjoy some pizza after team pictures at the Marion's Piazza (cq)location at the Town and Country Shopping Center. They waited for about 1/2 hour in line before being served. Marion's celebrated their 35 anniversary by rolling back their menu to 1965 prices. Needless to say it was a huge success. Store manager, Jim Randall figured they would serve 2000 large pizzas in the 12 hour span of the special event.
Caption
Ashley Peterson, Jamie Kremmel, Abby Pifer and Emily Campbell all members of the Fairmont High School Field Hockey team, enjoy some pizza after team pictures at the Marion's Piazza (cq)location at the Town and Country Shopping Center. They waited for about 1/2 hour in line before being served. Marion's celebrated their 35 anniversary by rolling back their menu to 1965 prices. Needless to say it was a huge success. Store manager, Jim Randall figured they would serve 2000 large pizzas in the 12 hour span of the special event.

Credit: BILL REINKE

Credit: BILL REINKE

🥇WINNER: Marion's Piazza

South Piazza, 711 Shroyer Road | 937-293-6991

North Piazza, 3443 N. Dixie Drive | 937-277-6553

Dayton Mall Piazza, 8991 Kingsridge Drive | 937-435-3300

Town & Country Piazza, 50 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-296-1177

Centerville Piazza, 241 N. Main St., Centerville | 937-433-3993

Beavercreek Piazza, 1320 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 937-429-3393

Englewood Piazza, 404 W. National Road, Englewood | 937-832-0333

Troy Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, Troy | 937-339-2000

WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Old Scratch Pizza

812 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton | 937-331-5357 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: TJ Chumps

7050 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights | (937) 610-3900

559 S. Main St., Englewood | (937) 836-4300

1100 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn | (937) 318-1250

12 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg | (937) 859-4000

WebsiteFacebook

BEST RESTAURANT IN THE OREGON DISTRICT

Six months after a 24-year-old Bellbrook man killed nine people in the Oregon District during the worst mass shooting in Ohio history, literal signs of strength, appreciation, resilience and the determination to “do something” about gun violence can be found throughout the historic neighborhood. Several "Thank You Dayton Police" signs hang at The Dublin Pub. AMELIA ROBINSON/STAFF
Caption
Six months after a 24-year-old Bellbrook man killed nine people in the Oregon District during the worst mass shooting in Ohio history, literal signs of strength, appreciation, resilience and the determination to “do something” about gun violence can be found throughout the historic neighborhood. Several "Thank You Dayton Police" signs hang at The Dublin Pub. AMELIA ROBINSON/STAFF

🥇WINNER: The Dublin Pub

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-7822 | Website Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Thai 9

11 Brown St., Dayton | 937-222-3227 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Wheat Penny

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-496-5268 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST RESTAURANT IN YELLOW SPRINGS

The Winds Cafe in Yellow Springs was and is a pioneer in farm-to-table cuisine. Photo from Winds Cafe Facebook page
Caption
The Winds Cafe in Yellow Springs was and is a pioneer in farm-to-table cuisine. Photo from Winds Cafe Facebook page

🥇WINNER: Winds Cafe

215 Xenia Ave, Yellow Springs | (937) 767-1144 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Peach's Grill

104 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs | (937) 767-4850 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Ye Olde Trail Tavern

228 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs | (937) 767-7448 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST RESTAURANT TO TAKE AN OUT-OF-TOWNER

An award-winning pie from Marion's Piazza. An award-winning pie from Marion's Piazza. (File photo)
Caption
An award-winning pie from Marion's Piazza. An award-winning pie from Marion's Piazza. (File photo)

Credit: Ashley Bethard

Credit: Ashley Bethard

WINNER: Marion's Piazza

South Piazza, 711 Shroyer Road | 937-293-6991

North Piazza, 3443 N. Dixie Drive | 937-277-6553

Dayton Mall Piazza, 8991 Kingsridge Drive | 937-435-3300

Town & Country Piazza, 50 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-296-1177

Centerville Piazza, 241 N. Main St., Centerville | 937-433-3993

Beavercreek Piazza, 1320 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 937-429-3393

Englewood Piazza, 404 W. National Road, Englewood | 937-832-0333

Troy Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, Troy | 937-339-2000

WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: The Pine Club

1926 Brown St., Dayton | 937-228-7463 | Website Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Oakwood Club

2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-293-6973 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST SANDWICH

The Ladder 11 at Jimmie’s Ladder 11 consists of hand-cut pastrami and corned beef grilled with homemade slaw and Russian dressing on a toasted hoagie bun or rye.  View the full list of 9 must-eat sandwiches on Dayton.com »
Caption
The Ladder 11 at Jimmie’s Ladder 11 consists of hand-cut pastrami and corned beef grilled with homemade slaw and Russian dressing on a toasted hoagie bun or rye.  View the full list of 9 must-eat sandwiches on Dayton.com »

🥇WINNER: Jimmie's Ladder 11 Ladder 11

936 Brown St., Dayton | 937-424-1784 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Dublin Pub The Ruck

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-7822 Website Facebook

THIRD PLACE: DiSalvo's Deli meatball sub

1383 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-298-5053 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST SEAFOOD

Seared Tuna appetizer, with white wine at jay's Seafood, 225 E. Sixth St. Photo by Jim Witmer
Caption
Seared Tuna appetizer, with white wine at jay's Seafood, 225 E. Sixth St. Photo by Jim Witmer

Credit: Jim Witmer

Credit: Jim Witmer

🥇WINNER: Jay's Seafood

225 E. Sixth St., Dayton | 937-222-2892 | FacebookWebsite

SECOND PLACE: Sweeney's Seafood

28 W. Franklin St., Centerville | 937-291-3474 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Bonefish Grill

2818 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton | (937) 428-0082 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST SOUP

🥇WINNER: Dublin Pub potato soup

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-7822 | Website Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Nick's Restaurant Guinness Onion

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | (937) 372-3202 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Blind Bob's Pickle Soup

430 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-938-6405 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST SQUARE-CUT PIZZA

A large pizza from Marion's Piazza sold for the special price of 80 cents.
Caption
A large pizza from Marion's Piazza sold for the special price of 80 cents.

Credit: Staff photo / Kamron Taylor

Credit: Staff photo / Kamron Taylor

🥇WINNER: Marion's Piazza

South Piazza, 711 Shroyer Road | 937-293-6991

North Piazza, 3443 N. Dixie Drive | 937-277-6553

Dayton Mall Piazza, 8991 Kingsridge Drive | 937-435-3300

Town & Country Piazza, 50 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-296-1177

Centerville Piazza, 241 N. Main St., Centerville | 937-433-3993

Beavercreek Piazza, 1320 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 937-429-3393

Englewood Piazza, 404 W. National Road, Englewood | 937-832-0333

Troy Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, Troy | 937-339-2000

WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Cassano's

Multiple locations across the Miami Valley | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Joe's Pizzeria

4313 Airway Road, Dayton | 937-253-8154 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST STEAK

STEAK AT THE PINE CLUB. (Archive staff photo by Jim Witmer)
Caption
STEAK AT THE PINE CLUB. (Archive staff photo by Jim Witmer)

🥇WINNER: The Pine Club

1926 Brown St., Dayton | 937-228-7463 | Website Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Oakwood Club

2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-293-6973 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Texas Roadhouse

5611 Merily Way, Huber Heights

2600 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn

WebsiteFacebook

HONORABLE MENTION: The Paragon

797 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton | (937) 433-1234 | WebsiteFacebook

This decades-old establishment has an old-school charm and serves up some of the best steaks in the area.

BEST SUSHI

A sampling of Ozu852's top-rated sushi. Photo via Facebook
Caption
A sampling of Ozu852's top-rated sushi. Photo via Facebook

Credit: Ozu852 Facebook

Credit: Ozu852 Facebook

🥇WINNER: Ozu852

852 Union Blvd., Clayton | 937-832-3000 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Thai 9

11 Brown St., Dayton | 937-222-3227 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Kabuki

848 S. Main St., Centerville | (937) 435-9500 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST TACO

The salsa at Taqueria Mixteca, 1609 E. Third St., Dayton, has just the right amount of heat. (Staff photo by Amelia Robinson)
Caption
The salsa at Taqueria Mixteca, 1609 E. Third St., Dayton, has just the right amount of heat. (Staff photo by Amelia Robinson)

🥇WINNER: Taqueria Mixteca

1609 E. 3rd St., Dayton | 937-258-2654 | FacebookWebsite

2190 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood | 937-529-7535 | FacebookWebsite

SECOND PLACE: El Toro

Multiple Dayton-area locations | FacebookWebsite

THIRD PLACE: Rusty Taco

1822 Brown St., Dayton | (937) 938-7384 | WebsiteFacebook

HONORABLE MENTION: Victor's Tacos

1438 N. Keowee St., Dayton | (937) 224-3293 | WebsiteFacebook

With locations in Dayton, Springfield and Xenia, this no-frills taco shop has become a local legend.

BEST VEGAN DINING

Wheat Penny Oven and Bar serves a cauliflower t-bone served with roasted potatoes and zucchini with mint. The t-bone is garnished with chopped sauce made of olive, garlic, capers, raisins, orange segments herbs and olive oil. LISA POWELL / STAFF
Caption
Wheat Penny Oven and Bar serves a cauliflower t-bone served with roasted potatoes and zucchini with mint. The t-bone is garnished with chopped sauce made of olive, garlic, capers, raisins, orange segments herbs and olive oil. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

🥇WINNER: Wheat Penny

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-496-5268 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Christopher's Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering | 937-299-0089 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Lucky's Taproom

520 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-222-6800 | FacebookWebsite

HONORABLE MENTION: Butter Cafe

1106 Brown St., Dayton | 937 985-9917 | WebsiteFacebook

For the past several years, locals and outsiders alike have flocked to Butter Cafe for its vegan breakfast-inspired dishes.

BEST WINGS

Roosters chicken wings, crowned the best wings in Dayton in Dayton.com's Best of 2018 poll. Source: Facebook
Caption
Roosters chicken wings, crowned the best wings in Dayton in Dayton.com's Best of 2018 poll. Source: Facebook

🥇WINNER: Roosters

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights | 937-236-9464

3501 N. Main St., Dayton | 937-277-0114

103 N. Springboro Pike, Miamisburg | 937-433-4630

257 W. Central Ave., Springboro | 937-748-3017

400 W. Main St., Xenia | 937-376-4444

WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Nick's Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | 937 372-3202 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Lock 27 Brewing

329 E. First St., Dayton | 937-433-2739

1035 S. Main St., Centerville | 937-433-2739

WebsiteFacebook

MOST ROMANTIC RESTAURANT

The Oakwood Club won the “Best Fine Dining” category for Best of Dayton 2012. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF
Caption
The Oakwood Club won the “Best Fine Dining” category for Best of Dayton 2012. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF

🥇WINNER: Oakwood Club

2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-293-6973 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: The Melting Pot

453 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd Dayton | 937-567-8888 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Fleming's

4432 Walnut St., The Greene, Beavercreek | 937-320-9548 | WebsiteFacebook

HONORABLE MENTION: Salar

400 E. 5th St., Dayton | (937) 203-3999 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST OF DAYTON WINNERS IN OTHER CATEGORIES

>> Bars, Beer & Nightlife winners

>> Arts, Music & Entertainment winners

>> Shopping & Services winners

>> Fitness, Outdoors & Recreation winners

>> People & Places winners

In Other News
1
BEST OF DAYTON: 3 fries that are a cut above the rest
2
BEST OF DAYTON: Bill’s Donuts remains reigning champion
3
BEST OF DAYTON: Best places to go for a fine dining experience
4
BEST OF DAYTON: 3 Italian restaurants every Daytonian must try
5
BEST OF DAYTON: Your picks for the most delicioso Mexican food in town
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top