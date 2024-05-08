Centerville Merchant Market, now in new location, expands to host more than 150 vendors and businesses

More than 150 local businesses and food trucks will be participating in the Centerville Merchant Market this May. The free, open-air market will be noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at faith-based living community St. Leonard in Centerville.
Event organizers The Heart of Centerville and Washington Township and the city of Centerville chose this new location as it allowed for the addition of approximately 50 vendors and eight food trucks.
“We are very excited for our new partnership with St. Leonard to host our events done in conjunction with the city of Centerville. We think this year’s event will be the best yet thanks to the additional space plus easy access to Centerville Merchant Market on the St. Leonard campus” said Heart of Centerville and Washington Township marketing director Jessica Olson.
A majority of the businesses attending the event are women-owned, focusing on furniture, boutique clothing, home décor, handmade items and one-of-a-kind finds. Local breweries will also have beer and wines for sale with a portion of alcohol sales being donated to local charities.
Another new addition to the event is an expanded children’s play area, consisting of lawn games and bubble cannons. Fairytale princesses and super heroes will be available for meet and greets. Beckel’s Humidor is also sponsoring a “husband daycare” area for adults, complete with cigars and games.
Free raffle tickets will be given out by select booths at the event. These tickets can be redeemed for a chance to win prizes provided by the vendors, totaling over $2,000. The first 500 shoppers will also be given a free canvas shopping bag.
How to go
What: Centerville Merchant Market
When: Noon-5 p.m. May 19
Location: St. Leonard, a CHI Living Community: 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville
Price: Free: no ticket required
More info: hocwt.org or email contact@hoctwt.org
