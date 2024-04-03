First Friday festivities in downtown Dayton celebrate spring

Spring is here in the Dayton area. This beautiful time of year will be celebrated as First Friday in downtown Dayton returns from 5 to 10 p.m. on April 5.
The warmer weather also means Out on 5th is back for another year. The section of Fifth Street that passes through the Oregon District will be closed to make way for pedestrians to freely walk between businesses.
Courtesy of Downtown Dayton Partnership, here is a full list of events and businesses taking part in First Friday:
ART, DANCE, MUSIC, AND FILM
• The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit followed by a special show. For tickets and other information, visit www.DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com
• Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St.: Hero Jr. & RIND are coming to rock! Doors at 8 p.m. $10 admission. 21+ only.
• The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: It’s the final chance to see and experience 112 artists’ work on display during the 30th Open Members’ Show! Exhibition open until 8 p.m. Light refreshments provided.
• Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy live music every First Friday! Parking validated with $20 purchase.
• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: See “Telling Stories: World Literature in Art,” The Artistic Life of Aka Pereyma,” “James Pate, Techno-Cubism: The Art of Line Painting,” and “Hand-Colored Photographs” now on exhibit. Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.
• Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Avenue: See the inspirational musical “Flight of the Lawnchair Man.” Tickets and more information at https://daytontheatreguild.org/
• Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m.; Juke Box Friday from 6-7 p.m., and Irish First Friday!
• Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Enjoy an evening of live music, food trucks, studio and gallery hopping, shopping, and more! It is always free to attend and park at our art hops. We are a family and pet friendly community. With artwork and handmade goods from more than 250 artists, you’re going to want to get here early!
• K12 Gallery & TEJAS, 341 S. Jefferson St.: Denise Thomas Daught Retrospective Exhibition, 9:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., FREE, Celebrating “Kennede’ Thomas” - An Expose’ of an Artist’s transition into an Educator. The retrospective is a show of her work from Childhood to College.
• The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See “Wicked Little Letters” and a special showing of “Blackout” on First Friday! See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com.
• Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St.: Join us for 199X – a 90s dance party! Sexbox will be playing 90s RnB, Hop Hop, Rave, Brit Pop, Punk, and any other genres to set a nostalgic mood. Entry is free!
• PNC Arts Annex, 46 N. Ludlow St.: See “Five Lesbians Eating A Quiche” an interactive show! Tickets and more information available at daytonlive.org
• Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St.: The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance welcomes the celestial celebration “Total Eclipse: The Sun and the Planets.” Tickets start at just $5! Tickets and more information at daytonlive.org
• Skeleton Dust Records, 133 E. Third St.: See works from local photographer, Fea Fotos, on display through April and May.
• Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St.: Cab Grass presents another show in the 2024 Roots & Heritage concert series! Cover starts at 7 p.m., music starts at 8 p.m.. All ages welcome with a guardian. $17 in advance of $21 at the door.
DINING AND DRINKS
• The Foundry, 124 Madison St.: Enjoy an amazing view of Day Air Ballpark and downtown Dayton alongside delicious wood-fired cuisine.
• Jimmy John’s, 220 N. Main St.: The Caprese Salami Pesto is back and also available as a wrap! For dessert, enjoy the new Lemon Berry Cobbler Cookie!
• Lily’s Dayton, 329 E. Fifth St.: Happy Hour food and drink specials run from 4:30-6:30 p.m. every First Friday!
• Local Cantina, 503 E. First St: Happy Hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. with $5 Mustache Rides & Same Same Margaritas along with $2 off dips! Now taking reservations and catering orders!
• Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St.: It’s a Party on the Patio! Enjoy specialty cocktails, beer, crafted grilled & smoked food. Join us pre-and-post games on the Patio. Open 11a.m. -11 p.m. Happy hour 11a.m. -5 p.m. with $5 pints!
• Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us for Happiness Hours from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off draft beers and $2 off shareables, ½ price bottles of wine, $8 Old Fashioned, and $9 Manhattans.
• Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.
• Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.
• Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.
• Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps, and $4 Fireball Shots.
• Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour every day 3-7 p.m. $3 wells and half off select appetizers.
• Two Social, 123 E. Third St.: New menu launch, every first Friday! Try all 6 drinks on the new menu and get a free shirt! You have all month to collect all 6 drinks on the punch card.
SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES
• After5, 111 E. Third St.: Mention First Friday at checkout to take 20% off of your total purchase!
• Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off from your Choice Juice Boxx purchase.
• Club Evolution, 130 N. Patterson Blvd.: Audience applause chooses the winner of a karaoke contest and $75! No cover. Karaoke starts at 8:30 p.m. with the contest starting at 10:30 p.m.
• Dayton Dragons, 220 N. Patterson Blvd.: It’s Opening Day! Gates open at 6 p.m. and game time is 7:05 p.m. Tickets required. The Dayton Dragons take on the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District to kick off the 2024 season!
• Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St.: ESL Classes (English Classes) take place in the Opportunity Space every Monday and Friday, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. New Americans are invited to take part in this free program that is taught in 3 different levels. For more information, contact the Ask Me Line at 937.463.2665.
• Omega Music, 318 E. Fifth St.: New release day! Explore the new releases on vinyl, CDs, and more. All day 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Oregon District.
• The Oregon District, Fifth Street: Visit the pedestrian promenade at Out on 5th! Enjoy extended outdoor seating, vendors, entertainment, and more as you visit your favorite Oregon District businesses.
• Pedal Wagon Dayton: Pedal Wagon Dayton: Hop around to some of Dayton’s best breweries on the Brewery Cruise! Seats are $35 for adults 21+ or rent a private ride for up to 15 people for $499! pedalwagon.com/dayton/brewery-cruise/
• Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St.: Come and enjoy our grape tastings of the month and a mini-paint party canvas. Register at www.pictureperfectpaintparties.com or call 937-265-0691 for more information.
• Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Mention First Friday to receive 25% off all shoes in store!
• Talbott Tower, 131 N. Ludlow St.: Visit the businesses of Talbott Tower! Enjoy live music, food, and beer while you shop special discounts at more than 20 businesses.
• Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 20% off your entire purchase! Shop in-store and enjoy a complementary glass of wine.
• Wild Whiskers, 33 S. St. Clair St.: New month, new deals! All through April, buy 2 get 1 free any size Vital Essentials dog & cat freeze-dried mini nibs, $3 off Northwest Naturals freeze-dried meal toppers, $3 off Austin & Kat functional botanical meal toppers, $2 off Skout’s Honor stain & odor products, $2 off West Paw Seaflex products, $1 off My Perfect Pet gently cooked trial bars.
